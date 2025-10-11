Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

Bengaluru under IMD yellow alert with heavy rain and thunderstorms through October 14
Temperatures between 20–29°C, 85% humidity; winds at 3 km/h WNW sustaining showers
Moderate air quality at AQI 70; PM2.5 19 µg/m³, PM10 44 µg/m³; masks advised for sensitive groups
Waterlogging and traffic disruptions are reported in low-lying areas; rainfall totals may exceed 100 mm.
Rain is expected to continue this weekend, easing midweek to scattered showers.
Current Weather Conditions
Bengaluru’s weather remains unsettled this weekend as residents contend with continued downpours, thunderstorms, and yellow alerts from the India Meteorological Department. The lingering aftereffects of Cyclone Shakti have brought persistent moisture into the city, making October feel more like the peak monsoon season than post-monsoon autumn.
Current conditions on Saturday, October 11, show a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures range from a low of 20°C to a high of 29°C, feeling slightly warmer at 24°C due to high humidity levels around 85%. Winds from the west-northwest at 3 km/h carry moisture from the Arabian Sea, sustaining widespread showers throughout the day.
IMD Forecast for Bengaluru
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts, warning that heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy downpours is likely to persist until October 14. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre forecasts cumulative rainfall exceeding 100 mm in some areas, posing risks of waterlogging, traffic snarls, and localized flooding. Flood-prone localities such as Vidyaranyapura, HSR Layout, and Outer Ring Road sectors have already reported significant water accumulation and road disruptions.
Bengaluru Air Quality
Despite the rain, Bengaluru’s air quality remains moderate. The real-time AQI stands at 70, with PM2.5 at 19 µg/m³ and PM10 at 44 µg/m³. Residents with respiratory issues are advised to carry masks and limit prolonged outdoor exposure, especially during morning peak pollution hours.
Bengaluru: Weekend Weather Outlook
The weekend weather forecast shows the rain continuing with occasional thunderstorms tomorrow, October 12. Temperatures will hold between 20–29°C, offering little relief from the damp conditions. Only by midweek does the forecast hint at a gradual reduction in rainfall, with scattered showers giving way to partly cloudy skies.
Commuters should plan travel with caution, check live traffic updates before venturing out, carry umbrellas, and avoid waterlogged routes. While the rain brings much-needed relief from the heat, the persistent wet spell underlines the importance of preparedness during Bengaluru’s unpredictable transitional weather.