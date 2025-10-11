Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

IMD Forecast for Bengaluru

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts, warning that heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy downpours is likely to persist until October 14. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre forecasts cumulative rainfall exceeding 100 mm in some areas, posing risks of waterlogging, traffic snarls, and localized flooding. Flood-prone localities such as Vidyaranyapura, HSR Layout, and Outer Ring Road sectors have already reported significant water accumulation and road disruptions.