John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be

Sixteen-time WWE Champion John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank, confirming earlier rumors and announcing his retirement, igniting a frenzy of "no" chants from the Toronto crowd. Carrying a towel with a twist on his iconic "My Time Is Now" catchphrase, altered to "The Last Time Is Now," Cena's shirt reading "John Cena Farewell Tour" hinted at a gradual farewell, suggesting a series of final moments rather than an immediate departure.
The live audience, initially groaning at John Cena's announcement, soon erupted into "Thank You Cena!" chants.
After commending Canadian WWE fans for their dedication, "The Greatest of All Time" John Cena expressed his desire to be part of WWE history as "Raw" debuts on Netflix. He also announced that the 2025 Royal Rumble would mark his final appearance in that event, with the same applying to the Elimination Chamber. He further revealed that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be the venue where he would retire for good.
Acknowledging the magnitude of his unexpected announcement, Cena anticipated numerous questions and thus decided to kick off the post-Money in the Bank press conference. Reflecting his enduring competitive spirit, Cena declared, "If you're a WWE superstar, if you want some, hurry up and come get some," leaving fans in Toronto and worldwide eagerly speculating about potential dream matches as Cena's farewell tour begins.
During the post-Money in the Bank press conference, Cena clarified that WrestleMania 41 would not mark his final match. “It’s not gonna end at Wrestlemania, Wrestlemania will be my last Wrestlemania,” he explained.
“Hopefully, if everything goes according to plan we’re going straight through from January through December. We’re going to try to do a long list of dates, I think right now it’s tentatively hovering in the mid-30s to 40s because I’m going to be juggling a lot of stuff that’s going on.”
John Cena, tied with Ric Flair for the most world titles in wrestling history at 16, is best known for his "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect" mantra. Throughout his career, Cena has had memorable rivalries with wrestling legends like The Rock, Triple H, CM Punk, and Randy Orton. However, he never faced WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.
His announcement has already sparked speculation about who his final match will be against. Addressing the crowd, Cena expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you so much for letting me play in the house you built for so many years. Thank you so much for your voice because it’s really loud and for your honesty because it’s always brutal."