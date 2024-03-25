Boeing Announces Management Overhaul Amid Safety Crisis: CEO David Calhoun Steps Down, Key Executives Retire, And Leadership Shifts

The incident in Alaska reignited concerns regarding the safety of Max planes and raised doubts about Boeing's dedication to quality. Airline chief executives publicly voiced their frustration with the manufacturer. The Federal Aviation Administration, responsible for regulating the plane maker, grounded similar aircraft across the United States. Upon clearing the planes for flight again, the FAA also imposed restrictions on Boeing's proposed production boost of Max planes, thwarting the company's recent endeavor to compete with its European counterpart, Airbus.