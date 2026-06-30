Backrooms Re-Release Adds 15 Minutes Of New Footage As A24’s Record-Breaking Horror Returns To Cinemas

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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The expanded edition arrives after the psychological horror became one of the year's most profitable films worldwide.

Backrooms
Backrooms Re-Release Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  1. Backrooms re-release includes 15 minutes of exclusive footage and a new post-credit sequence.

  2. A24's biggest box-office hit has earned over $330 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

  3. Kane Parsons' expanded horror film returns to cinemas ahead of the competitive July holiday weekend.

Backrooms re-release is officially happening as A24 prepares to bring its biggest box-office success back to theatres with an expanded edition. After becoming one of the year's most unexpected horror blockbusters, the psychological thriller is returning with exclusive bonus content designed to give audiences a fresh reason to revisit its unsettling world. The new version also marks another milestone in the remarkable journey of filmmaker Kane Parsons.

Backrooms re-release to feature exclusive new footage

The upcoming version, titled Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition, will include 15 minutes of theatrically exclusive footage, including a brand-new post-credit sequence. According to an AMC listing, the expanded cut runs for 2 hours and 6 minutes, offering viewers additional material that was not included in the original release.

The re-release follows the film's extraordinary theatrical success. Produced on a reported budget of $10 million, Backrooms has grossed more than $330 million worldwide, making it A24's highest-grossing film to date and one of the most profitable releases of the year.

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Kane Parsons' breakout success continues

Directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, Backrooms transformed a viral internet concept into a mainstream cinematic phenomenon. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as a furniture store owner who uncovers an endless maze of eerie spaces hidden beneath his shop. Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett and Lukita Maxwell also feature in prominent roles.

The film's continued success reflects a broader trend of low-budget horror dominating the global box office. Recent titles from emerging filmmakers have demonstrated that original ideas and strong storytelling continue to attract audiences despite modest production budgets.

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The expanded edition of Backrooms is scheduled to return to theatres on July 3, arriving just ahead of the busy July 4 holiday weekend. It will compete with major family releases including Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters as A24 looks to extend the film's record-breaking theatrical run.

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