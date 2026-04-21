South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Prathichaya, Happy Raj, Madhuvidhu And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
Pratichaya and Band Melam, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.
South OTT and theatrical releases this week: The last week of April offers a diverse range of South content — both on OTT platforms and in theatres. From Prathichaya and Band Melam, this week has something for everyone in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on various platforms. Madhuvidhu, Battle, and Dose, among others, are major theatrical releases.
New South OTT releases this week (April 20-26, 2026)
1. Lechindi Mahila Lokam - Sun NXT (April 22)
The Telugu woman-centric social drama focuses on empowerment, personal struggles, and societal challenges. It delivers a strong message through a hard-hitting story. Manchu Lakshmi, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, and Supritha Naidu round out the cast.
2. Prathichaya - JioHotstar (April 24)
The Malayalam political thriller explores politics, family conflict and power struggles. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, it stars Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, and Balachandra Menon in leading roles. Ann Augustine, Harisree Ashokan, Nishanth Sagar, Saikumar, and Vishnu Agasthya are also part of the cast.
3. Band Melam - Zee5 (April 24)
The Telugu romantic drama tells the love story of childhood buddies Yadagiri (Harsh Roshan) and Raji (Sridevi Apalla). Their relationship faces challenges due to their status and family disapproval.
4. Happy Raj - Prime Video (April 24)
The Telugu romantic comedy entertainer is a blend of romance and humour. Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, it stars GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya.
South theatrical releases this week
5. Madhuvidhu - April 23
The Malayalam family drama stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadhish, Azeez Nedumangadu, Saikumar, Sreejaya, Amal Jose and Sanju Madhu. It follows Amrutharaj, a groom's experiences after being repeatedly rejected by the brides' families.
6. Battle - April 24
The Tamil musical drama stars Arjun Anbudan, Aradhya Krishna, Subramaniam Siva and Munishkanth. It is about a mute boy who challenges all odds to become a rap singer. But soon he faces turmoil that changes everything.
7. Dose - April 24
The Malayalam medical thriller is said to be inspired by true events. It is directed by debutant Abhilash R Nair. Starring Siju Wilson in the lead, it explores high-stakes situations and conflict in the medical field.
Rich Kid, Paavakoothu, Haindava and Sugriva are also expected to release this week.