South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 20-26, 2026): Prathichaya, Happy Raj, Madhuvidhu And More

This week, several South Indian shows and films are set for OTT and theatrical release, on various platforms. Have a look at the list here.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
South OTT and theatrical releases this week (April 20-26, 2026) Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This week, there is an interesting line-up of South shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.

  • From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.

  • Pratichaya and Band Melam, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.

South OTT and theatrical releases this week: The last week of April offers a diverse range of South content — both on OTT platforms and in theatres. From Prathichaya and Band Melam, this week has something for everyone in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on various platforms. Madhuvidhu, Battle, and Dose, among others, are major theatrical releases.

New South OTT releases this week (April 20-26, 2026)

1. Lechindi Mahila Lokam - Sun NXT (April 22)

The Telugu woman-centric social drama focuses on empowerment, personal struggles, and societal challenges. It delivers a strong message through a hard-hitting story. Manchu Lakshmi, Ananya Nagalla, Shraddha Das, Hari Teja, and Supritha Naidu round out the cast.

OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Stranger Things ’85, Straight To Hell , Michael And More You Can’t Miss

BY Aishani Biswas

2. Prathichaya - JioHotstar (April 24)

The Malayalam political thriller explores politics, family conflict and power struggles. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, it stars Nivin Pauly, Sharaf U Dheen, and Balachandra Menon in leading roles. Ann Augustine, Harisree Ashokan, Nishanth Sagar, Saikumar, and Vishnu Agasthya are also part of the cast.

3. Band Melam - Zee5 (April 24)

The Telugu romantic drama tells the love story of childhood buddies Yadagiri (Harsh Roshan) and Raji (Sridevi Apalla). Their relationship faces challenges due to their status and family disapproval.

4. Happy Raj - Prime Video (April 24)

The Telugu romantic comedy entertainer is a blend of romance and humour. Directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian, it stars GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya.

South theatrical releases this week

5. Madhuvidhu - April 23

The Malayalam family drama stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadhish, Azeez Nedumangadu, Saikumar, Sreejaya, Amal Jose and Sanju Madhu. It follows Amrutharaj, a groom's experiences after being repeatedly rejected by the brides' families.

6. Battle - April 24

The Tamil musical drama stars Arjun Anbudan, Aradhya Krishna, Subramaniam Siva and Munishkanth. It is about a mute boy who challenges all odds to become a rap singer. But soon he faces turmoil that changes everything.

7. Dose - April 24

The Malayalam medical thriller is said to be inspired by true events. It is directed by debutant Abhilash R Nair. Starring Siju Wilson in the lead, it explores high-stakes situations and conflict in the medical field.

Rajinikanth Jailer 2 wrap announced - X
Rajinikanth Jailer 2 Wrap Announced, Record OTT Deal Adds To Massive Buzz

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rich Kid, Paavakoothu, Haindava and Sugriva are also expected to release this week.

Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  2. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  3. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

  5. GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma Turns It Around With Stunning Ton As Mumbai Notch Up 99-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The Curious Case Of Akhtar Ali

  2. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

  3. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  4. Over 700 Citizens Seek Action Against PM Modi's Address, Say PM Violated Model Code Of Conduct

  5. Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

  3. Sri Lanka Repatriates 19 Indian Fishermen As 82 Remain In Custody; Modi Raises Issue With Sri Lanka President

  4. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Revolution: Why Balen Shah Matters Beyond Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know