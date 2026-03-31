Kathanar Teaser Trailer Unveiled: Jayasurya-Anushka Shetty's Malayalam Fantasy Thriller Promises Visually Rich Spectacle

Summary of this article
The teaser trailer for Malayalam film Kathanar - The Sorcerer has been unveiled.
Led by Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty, it is one of the big-budget Malayalam films.
The fantasy thriller is written and directed by Rojin Thomas.
Malayalam film Kathanar - The Sorcerer is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It has generated enough buzz and anticipation since its announcement. The makers on March 31, unveiled the teaser trailer, offering a glimpse into its mythological world. Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty lead the period fantasy thriller film, directed by Rojin Thomas. The teaser was shared in six languages Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Kathanar release date is yet to be announced. Reports claim that it will have a monsoon release. The film will be released in eight additional international languages.
Kathanar - The Sorcerer teaser trailer
Kathanar, popularly known as Kadamattathu Kathanar, was a legendary mythological figure in the 9th-century Kerala as per folklore, He was said to be associated with the ancient Kadamattom Church, and was known for his magical powers, sorcery, and miracles.
The two-minute and 58-second video of Kathanar introduces us to the titular character (played by Jayasurya), who plays a mysterious and powerful role. Jayasurya gave five years to his role and his dedication is apparent in the teaser.
Anushka Shetty is seen in a skirt, headscarf, and apron with people dyeing cloths in the background. Nothing much about the plot is revealed in the teaser to maintain the intrigue. The visuals look appealing and the music elevates the storytelling.
The glimpse also hints that the main character has been designed in a different way based on the stories that have been said or heard. Well, after the trailer release, we are expecting to have a clear picture of the film.
Kathanar cast, release date and other details
It has been written by R. Ramanand with Thomas. Reportedly, it has been made on a huge scale. The post-production work is currently underway and will be completing soon.
Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Sreekanth Murali, and Kulpreet Yadav, among others round out the cast.
The film is backed by Baiju Gopalan and V.C. Praveen, with Krishnamoorthy as executive producer. Neil D’Cunha has handled the cinematography, while music is composed by Rahul Subrahmanian. Apart from writing and directing, Thomas has done the editing and VFX direction.