Kathanar Teaser Trailer Unveiled: Jayasurya-Anushka Shetty's Malayalam Fantasy Thriller Promises Visually Rich Spectacle

Malayalam film Kathanar - The Sorcerer is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It has generated enough buzz and anticipation since its announcement. The makers on March 31, unveiled the teaser trailer, offering a glimpse into its mythological world. Jayasurya and Anushka Shetty lead the period fantasy thriller film, directed by Rojin Thomas. The teaser was shared in six languages Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Kathanar release date is yet to be announced. Reports claim that it will have a monsoon release. The film will be released in eight additional international languages.