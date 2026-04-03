Drishyam 3 Digital Rights Row: Amazon Asserts Ownership, Issues Legal Warning

Drishyam 3 digital rights dispute intensifies as Amazon claims exclusive ownership and warns against unauthorised distribution, raising concerns across the industry about potential legal action.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 Digital Rights: Amazon Claims Exclusive Ownership Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Drishyam 3 digital rights claimed exclusively by Amazon.

  • Legal warning has been issued against unauthorised distribution of the film.

  • Ongoing dispute raises concerns over film’s release and access.

The much-anticipated Drishyam 3 has found itself at the centre of a legal controversy after Amazon formally asserted exclusive ownership over its digital rights. The development has sparked fresh debate around distribution control in the film industry, especially for high-profile releases.

In a public notice, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited stated that it holds the sole and exclusive digital rights to Drishyam 3. It was clarified that these rights extend across multiple formats, including subscription-based and transactional streaming models.

Amazon claims exclusive rights over Drishyam 3

It was stated by Amazon that the rights had been secured through valid agreements with Aashirvad Cinemas. It was further emphasised that no other party, including associates or licensees of the production house, has the authority to transfer or monetise the film’s digital rights.

In the official statement, it was said that a caution had been issued to the public and industry stakeholders against engaging in any unauthorised dealings involving the film. It was also warned that any such actions would be undertaken at the risk of legal consequences.

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It was added that the company reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings, including seeking damages and injunctive relief, against any entity found to be violating its contractual rights.

What this means for the film

The warning has drawn attention to the complexities of digital distribution, particularly in the case of large franchises like Drishyam. With anticipation already high, the situation has added an unexpected layer of uncertainty around how and where the film will eventually be released.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 will continue the story of Georgekutty, portrayed by Mohanlal, exploring events set several years after the previous instalment. The franchise has earned a strong following for its tightly woven narrative and suspense-driven storytelling.

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The film was officially launched with a traditional ceremony near Kochi last year, marking the beginning of its next chapter.

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