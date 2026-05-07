Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram Postponed Amid IPL Buzz As Promotions Gather Pace

Summary of this article
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram shifted release dates to avoid ongoing IPL season competition.
Nandini Reddy’s action thriller marks Samantha’s Telugu cinema comeback after nearly three years.
Thassadiya song and teaser boosted Maa Inti Bangaram buzz across social media platforms.
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram has officially shifted its theatrical release, with the makers deciding to avoid the ongoing IPL season. The Telugu action thriller, directed by Nandini Reddy, was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 15. However, the team has now confirmed that the film will release worldwide in June instead.
The update comes at a time when promotions around the film have already begun gaining momentum online. With Samantha returning to Telugu cinema in a lead role after a gap, anticipation around Maa Inti Bangaram has steadily grown over the past few weeks.
Maa Inti Bangaram release postponed due to IPL season
The makers announced the new release plan through an official statement. It was stated by the production house that the release had been shifted to avoid competition from the IPL season and to ensure a stronger theatrical window for the film.
The statement read, “Tralala Moving Pictures has announced that its upcoming production Maa Inti Bangaram, starring Samantha, will now release worldwide on June 19, 2026, moving from its previously announced date of May 15. The decision was made to avoid a clash with the IPL season.”
Social media reactions around the announcement have remained largely positive, with fans expressing excitement over Samantha’s comeback.
Samantha’s Telugu comeback builds strong buzz
Maa Inti Bangaram is particularly significant as it marks Samantha’s return to Telugu cinema after Kushi in 2023. Apart from playing the lead, she is also backing the project under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, alongside co-producer Raj Nidimoru and producer Himank Duvvuru.
The makers have already released promotional material, including the song Thassadiya, which sparked several viral reels online. The teaser and trailer have also highlighted the film’s gritty tone and action-heavy storytelling.
Interestingly, Samantha has reportedly performed the action sequences without using a body double for the first time in her career. With the film now locked for a June 19 theatrical release, Maa Inti Bangaram is gearing up for a wider summer audience.