South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (March 23-29, 2026): Kaattaan, Naangal, Prathichaya And More

This week of March has an interesting line-up of South titles.
Some of the top OTT releases of this week include Kaattaan, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, Naangal and more.
Here’s a list of South Indian films and series to check out.
March 2026 is about to end, and OTT platforms have a line-up of new South releases for this week. Right from gripping thrillers to horror and romantic dramas, this week's titles in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will keep the audience hooked. Some of the top OTT releases of this week include Kaattaan, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, Naangal and more. They will be available to stream on JioHotstar, Sun NXT, ETV Win and other platforms. Below is the list of new South OTT and theatrical releases of the week.
New South OTT releases (March 23-29, 2026)
1. Kaattaan – March 27 (JioHotstar)
The Tamil mystery thriller is led by Vijay Sethupathi. Set in a secluded village, the story follows a crime that disrupts the calmness of the village. Muthu investigates the case, which turns the series into perception and what people choose to tell. Directed by Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, it also stars Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, Risha Jacobs, VJ Parvathy, Irshad Ali, Kalaivani Bhaskar and Muthukumar.
2. Naangal – March 27 (Sun NXT)
Written and directed by Avinash Prakash, Tamil drama Naangal is a coming-of-age drama set in Ooty. It's about three young brothers, whose childhood is filled with fear, resilience and instability. Their lives are affected by their alcoholic father, taking a mental toll. Amidst this, they find companionship in their dog. The film comes with emotional depth and layered performances.
It stars Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj and Nithin Dineshkumar.
3. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani – March 26 (ETV Win)
Led by Sivaji, the Telugu crime-comedy follows Sriram, a Panchayat Secretary whose life turns upside down when he finds a dead body of a police officer. What follows is a series of ridiculous incidents. When his wife tells him that their son could be the reason behind the cop’s death, he decides to bury the evidence. Sivaji's survival is at stake, and his principles begin to fall apart.
4. Valathu Vashathe Kallan - March 27 (Manorama Max)
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam crime thriller follows a father seeking revenge for her daughter’s murder and wants the corrupt cop to confess to the crime. Led by Joju George and Biju Menon, the film is about parenting in today's time. It also stars Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, Vaishnavi Raj, Irshad Ali, Santhi Mayadevi, KR Gokul, and Rinosh George.
5. Sabdham - March 24 (Zee5)
The Tamil horror-thriller film stars Aadhi Pinisetty and is directed by Arivazhagan. It follows a paranormal investigator who is on a mission to find out the reason behind the mysterious deaths.
South Films to watch in theatres this week
6. Happy Raj -March 27
This Tamil romantic comedy drama is directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian. It follows a young man who is a failure in love. But his life changes when he finds a girl who likes him, but she has an important condition. He has to win her parents, leading to chaos and confusion, making it a perfect family entertainer. GV Prakash Kumar, Abbas, Sri Gouri Priya, George Maryan, Geetha Kailasam, Adhirchi Arun and Madurai Muthu round out the cast.
7. Band Melam - March 26
The Telugu romantic drama follows childhood friends Giri and Raaji, who grow up together in a small village, and later fall in love with each other. But circumstances and misunderstandings keep their families apart. Both take different directions, but fate brings them together.
It stars Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla and Saikumar Pudipeddi in significant roles.
8. Prathichaya - March 26
Led by Nivin Pauly, the Malayalam political drama follows the son of the Kerala Chief Minister, who is a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist. After his father's death at the hands of a media tycoon, his life changes totally. He tries to unravel the truth behind the conspiracy of his father's death to protect the legacy.
Suyodhana, Derby and Kaalam Paranja Kadha are some of the other theatrical releases.