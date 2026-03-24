South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (March 23-29, 2026): Kaattaan, Naangal, Prathichaya And More

March 2026 is about to end, and OTT platforms have a line-up of new South releases for this week. Right from gripping thrillers to horror and romantic dramas, this week's titles in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam will keep the audience hooked. Some of the top OTT releases of this week include Kaattaan, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, Naangal and more. They will be available to stream on JioHotstar, Sun NXT, ETV Win and other platforms. Below is the list of new South OTT and theatrical releases of the week.