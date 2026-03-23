OTT Picks And Theatrical Release Of The Week: Hindi And English Films And Series To catch

Latest OTT releases and theatrical releases this week bring diverse Hindi and English content.
New titles span thrillers, documentaries and returning series.
Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar lead this week’s OTT slate.
The latest OTT releases this week bring a mix that feels both big and oddly personal. There’s franchise fatigue on one end and intimate storytelling on the other, but somehow this week manages to balance both. From long-awaited comebacks to stories built on mood and tension, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar are leaning into variety.
What this really means is simple: you don’t have to choose. Whether you’re in the mood to stay in with something engaging or step out for a big-screen experience, this week’s line-up across Hindi and English titles has enough variety to cover both.
What to watch: Latest Hindi & English OTT releases this week
1. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Where to watch: JioHotstar
When to watch: March 24
A darker, more intense return to Hell’s Kitchen, this season picks up the moral and physical battles of Matt Murdock. The stakes feel heavier this time, with power, control and identity constantly clashing.
2. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: March 26
A wedding becomes the setting for something far more unsettling. This slow-burn supernatural series builds tension through silence, suspicion and the feeling that something is always slightly off.
3. O’Romeo
Where to watch: Prime Video
When to watch: March 27
A stylised romantic action thriller that blends love with danger. Set against a crime backdrop, the story moves between intimacy and violence, making it as much about relationships as it is about survival.
4. BTS: The Return
Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: March 27
This documentary steps into a different kind of storytelling, following BTS as the group reunites and rebuild creatively. It is less about spectacle and more about process, identity and what comes after global fame.
5. Mardaani 3
Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: March 27
Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in what is easily the franchise’s darkest chapter yet. This time, she takes on a disturbing case involving missing girls that slowly unravels into a much larger and more sinister network.
Theatrical releases to watch: Big-screen titles making noise this week
6. Project Hail Mary
Where to watch: Cinemas
Release date: March 26, 2026
Project Hail Mary follows an astronaut who wakes up alone in space with no memory, slowly realising he’s humanity’s last hope. What begins as a survival story quietly turns into something more emotional as he pieces together his mission and forms an unexpected bond along the way.
Big on scale but grounded in feeling, it’s the kind of sci-fi that works best on the big screen, especially with its IMAX release in India.
7. They Will Kill You
Where to watch: Cinemas
Release date: March 27, 2026
They Will Kill You leans into chaos, mixing horror, action and dark comedy into a tense, unpredictable ride. It plays as much with psychological fear as it does with physical danger, keeping the tone uneasy throughout.
Arriving in cinemas alongside bigger titles, it may not be the loudest release, but its offbeat mix could click with viewers looking for something less formulaic.
This week’s releases strike a neat balance between what’s playing at home and what’s worth stepping out for. On OTT, the range is wide, from intense thrillers and emotional dramas to global pop culture drops, making it easy to jump between moods. At the same time, theatres bring in scale with titles like Project Hail Mary and They Will Kill You, alongside ongoing heavyweights still holding screens.
Put together, it’s a week that doesn’t ask you to choose between spectacle and comfort. You can stream something quiet and personal one night, then head to the cinemas for a larger-than-life experience the next. Either way, the watchlist feels full in the best way.