Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date Revealed: Where To Watch Radhika Sarathkumar’s Hit

Summary of this article
Thaai Kizhavi OTT release date set for March 26 streaming.
Radhika Sarathkumar praised for powerful village drama role.
Thaai Kizhavi box office crosses Rs 72 crore worldwide.
Thaai Kizhavi's OTT release date has been finalised following its successful theatrical run, with the Radhika Sarathkumar starrer now set to reach a wider audience online. After drawing strong footfall in cinemas, the film is expected to make a smooth transition to digital platforms.
According to a report by The Indian Express, it has been confirmed that the digital rights have been acquired by JioHotstar. It has further been reported that the film will begin streaming on March 26, allowing viewers who missed it in theatres to watch it from home.
Story and performances that drove its success
Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the film has been positioned as a revival of the Tamil “village drama” genre with a contemporary tone. At its centre is Radhika Sarathkumar’s performance as Pavunuthai, a strong-willed woman from Usilampatti.
Her portrayal has been widely appreciated, particularly in emotionally charged moments that underline themes of resilience and independence. While some criticism was directed at certain narrative elements, it has largely been agreed that her performance anchors the film.
The supporting cast, including Munishkanth, Singampuli, and Bala Saravanan, has also been credited with adding humour and depth to the story.
Box office run and growing anticipation for OTT
The film enjoyed a strong theatrical run, grossing over Rs 72 crore worldwide within 20 days, as reported by industry sources. Positive word-of-mouth and audience appreciation played a key role in sustaining its momentum.
With its shift to OTT, expectations have been raised that the film will reach a broader audience across regions. The combination of rural storytelling and a socially relevant message is expected to resonate strongly with digital viewers.
Thaai Kizhavi will begin streaming on OTT from March 26, 2026.