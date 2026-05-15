Maa Behen: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri Starrer Locks June Release Date On Netflix

Summary of this article
On the occasion of Madhuri Dixit's 59th birthday, Maa Behen makers announced its release date.
It will premiere this June on Netflix.
The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa and Ravi Kishan in key roles.
The makers of Maa Behen announced its release date on Madhuri Dixit’s 59th birthday. The comedy-thriller will start streaming from this June. Headlined by Madhuri Dixit, the film also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj are also part of the cast.
When and where to watch Maa Behen
Maa Behen will premiere on Netflix on June 4. Sharing the teaser for the film, the OTT giant wrote, "Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo 🥰📅Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix! (sic)."
Maa Behen story
It is about a mother (Madhuri) who, alongside her two daughters, Jaya (Triptii) and Sushma (Dharna), tries to hide a dead body they find in their kitchen. They should do it faster before their neighbours find out the truth.
Abundantia Entertainment Production has backed the film in association with Opening Image Films. It is directed by Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame Suresh Triveni.
Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment and Producer Vikram Malhotra said, “Maa Behen is the kind of story that hooks you with its audacious premise and stays with you for its emotional truth.”
“Beneath the chaos and the humour, is a deeply human story about family, society and the choices people make to survive in this judgmental world. What excited us as at Abundantia was building a world that feels both wildly entertaining and instantly relatable. And of course, the opportunity to join hands with the amazing Suresh Triveni once again.”
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, called Maa Behen a “hilarious comedy full of surprises that begins with laughs and unravels in unexpected, exciting ways.”