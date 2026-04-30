GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s Amazing Effort to Dismiss Rajat Patidar Stirs Controversy - Watch

A controversy emerged in the 8th over of the match between RCB and GT, when Jason Holder took a stunning low catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar, which was given out by the third umpire but RCB players were seen arguing with the umpire outside the field over the validity of the catch

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Vikas Patwal
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GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
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Summary of this article

  • Jason Holder catch of Rajat Patidar stir controversy in Ahmedabad

  • RCB players including Virat Kohli were seen arguing with off-field umpires over the decision

  • Virat Kohli blazed 29 runs off just 13 balls against GT

The Indian Premier League is a hub of cricketing entertainment where high scores, valiant bowling performances, and incredible fielding form the daily diet of action of an average viewer of this league.

However amidst all the frenzy, controversies are also an inherent part of the IPL, and in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, we witnessed a third umpire call that stirred controversy both on and off the field.

Check out the live score of the match here.

It all happened in the fourth ball of the eighth over, when Rajat Patidar mistimed a short ball in the air, which initially looked like it would fall in between the two chasing fielders, but Jason Holder covered ground at lightning speed and judged the diving low catch to perfection. The on-field umpires went to the third umpire, who, after reviewing, adjudged it to be a fair catch.

However, as Patidar was heading back to the dugout, he seemed unhappy, and RCB players, including Virat Kohli, were seen having an argument with the umpire. They felt that Holder wasn't in full control while taking the catch, and the ball touched the ground when he landed otherwise.

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The third umpire, though, didn't resonate with their view, and ultimately, Patidar had to go back to the pavilion. After the incident, RCB coach Andy Flower was also seen having an animated discussion with an off-field umpire.

Watch the whole incident here:

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Kohli Smacks Rabada Four Five Boundaries

Virat Kohli has rediscovered himself as a player in this year's IPL. The seasoned Indian batter, who is known for his consistency and ability to chase down any total, has beautifully transformed himself to the modern requirements of going bang bang from the get-go.

While batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat Kohli took on GT premier bowler Kagiso Rabada and struck him for five consecutive boundaries in the second over of the match.

Though Virat couldn't capitalise on the start and eventually got out for 28 off 13 balls, he showed that he can unleash the fifth gear of his batting anytime he wants.

Virat has amassed 380 runs in this season so far in eight matches and is in contention for the Orange Cap with the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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