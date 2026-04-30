GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Floors Kagiso Rabada, Pacer Has Last Laugh - Watch

Virat Kohli hit Kagiso Rabada for five boundaries in a row before the South Africa seamer returned to dismiss him, during match 42 of Indian Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Floors Kagiso Rabada, Pacer Has Last Laugh - Watch
Kagiso Rabada (left) and Virat Kohli in action during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won toss, elected to bowl first

  • Virat Kohli hit Kagiso Rabada for five straight fours in second over

  • Proteas seamer returned to dismiss Kohli for 13-ball 28

Virat Kohli gave the Ahmedabad crowd its money's worth in the second over of Thursday (April 30, 2026) evening, exquisitely stroking Kagiso Rabada for five consecutive boundaries during match 42 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ALSO READ: GT Vs RCB Live Score

After an authoritative pull over mid-wicket to dispatch Rabada's first ball to the fence, Kohli followed it up with four sumptuous drives through the off side. He lofted one over mid off before carving the next ball through deep point, and then unfurled his trademark drives to take 21 runs off the over.

But GT skipper Shubman Gill kept the faith in Rabada and brought him back for another over, and the South African seamer responded by scalping Kohli. The pacer banged one in short and Kohli, charging down, got into an ungainly position.

The former India captain could only chip it off the splice of his bat to a tumbling Rashid Khan at midwicket. You can watch the video of the wicket below:

Earlier, Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first. "The surface gives swing in the first 4-5 overs. Want to chase in case there is dew," he told Ravi Shastri, adding that they were going with an unchanged XI. RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would have bowled first as well, and also went with the same team as their previous match against Delhi Capitals.

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GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

GT Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact sub: Venkatesh Iyer

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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