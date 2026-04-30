GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Toss Coming Up; Titans Face Josh-Bhuvi Challenge In Ahmedabad

IPL 2026, GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans have four defeats and eight points from eight games, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru possess 12 points with six wins. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the Indian Premier League match

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Bhuvan Gupta
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GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Narendra Modi Stadium
Josh Hazlewood, centre, and Virat Kohli, right, celebrate the wicket of Sameer Rizvi during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. Photo: AP
GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 42nd match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (April 30). The Royal Challengers are sitting pretty in the playoffs race, perched on the second spot with six wins from eight games, while Gujarat are lying fifth with four victories and as many losses. After their Delhi storm, all eyes will be on the veteran seam duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, and how they deal with the likes of Sai Sudharsan, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. As for the Challengers' batting, the highly rated Jacob Bethell would be eager to shine alongside talismanic opener Virat Kohli. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
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GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast

Ahmedabad is set for a hot and dry evening, with clear, sunny skies expected around match time. Temperatures will hover in the high 30s even at 7:00 pm after touching a peak of 41°C earlier in the day, with humidity around 43%.

There is no chance of rain, and light winds at around 19 km/h should offer minimal relief, ensuring uninterrupted play in testing conditions for players.

GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 7pm. The GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia.

RCB: Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

GT Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone! We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League encounter between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad. Watch this space for pre-match info, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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