GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match 42

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30, 2026, in Ahmedabad
RCB come in as one of the most in-form sides, aiming for the top spot with momentum on their side
GT rely heavily on their top order, while concerns around the middle order and Rashid Khan’s form remain key factors
Ahmedabad will be hot and dry, with temperatures in the high 30s during match time
Gujarat Titans face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with their season delicately poised.
Four wins from eight matches have kept them in the mix, but a negative net run rate means they are walking a tightrope, where even victories need to come with authority.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have surged ahead as one of the most dominant sides this season. Six wins in eight outings have put them firmly in contention for the top spot, and they arrive brimming with confidence after comfortably getting the better of Gujarat in their previous meeting.
RCB’s campaign has been built on a strong all-round core. Their batting unit has scored at a rapid pace, while the bowling attack, led by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has consistently delivered breakthroughs, with Krunal Pandya adding control and variety in the middle overs.
From a GT vs RCB preview standpoint, Gujarat’s over-reliance on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler remains a concern, as the middle order continues to lack consistency.
Rashid Khan’s recent dip in form adds to their worries, making this clash a crucial moment for Gujarat as they look to regain consistency.
GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ahmedabad’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Ahmedabad is set for a hot and dry evening, with clear, sunny skies expected around match time. Temperatures will hover in the high 30s even at 7:00 pm after touching a peak of 41°C earlier in the day, with humidity around 43%.
There is no chance of rain, and light winds at around 19 km/h should offer minimal relief, ensuring uninterrupted play in testing conditions for players.
GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen
Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Match 42?
The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
When will the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match be played?
The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match will be played on April 30, 2026.