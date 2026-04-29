GT Vs RCB Preview, IPL 2026: Titans Face Stern Challengers Test At Home

Arshad Khan, centre, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill, right, the wicket of Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. Photo: AP

Arshad Khan, centre, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill, right, the wicket of Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai. Photo: AP