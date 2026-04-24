RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Open For Gujarat Titans

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans 45/0 (5)
Things are looking smooth for Gujarat Titans’ openers early on, and oh, that’s a bit cheeky from Sai Sudharsan. Hazlewood hits a short-of-a-length just outside off, Sudharsan shuffles right across, tries the lap, gets a faint inside edge, and it beats a wrong-footed Jitesh Sharma.
He dives to his right, but it’s already racing away to the boundary. A streaky one, but they all count, and GT won’t mind that at all.
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Game On!
And here we go, right on cue, the action kicks off! Sai Sudharsan walks out alongside Shubman Gill, the pair looking composed as they take guard. Sudharsan will face the first ball, all eyes on him now, and charging in with the new ball is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ready to set the tone early.
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: What Skippers Said At Toss
Shubman Gill – Not really, chasing is usually good here, but hopefully we’ll have a good game. It’s all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a solid start and setting the foundation nicely. Games like that (against MI) can happen in a big tournament like this, but we’re focusing on the positives. Two changes for us: Jason Holder comes in and Manav Suthar is back.
Rajat Patidar – I just feel this might be a bowl-first pitch. And as you all know, chasing gives you a lot of clarity about the target and the total. One change for us, Salt has picked up an injury, so Bethell comes in. One really good thing this year is that we’ve been reading the wicket and the situation quite well. Of course, there’s a lot of planning behind it. It’s pretty obvious, whenever you come here to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it’s a good batting surface, but with not much grass on it, the first innings could be a bit tacky.
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field.
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Key Stats
Highest Score (RCB): 206
Highest Score (GT): 200
Lowest Score (RCB): 169
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 6
RCB: 3
GT: 3
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Date: 24 April 2026 (Friday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Amit Rana and Jayaraman Madanagopal
3rd Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: RCB (3rd), GT (7th)
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info
The match 34 of IPL 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello!
Good evening, we’re back with another live blog as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans, stay tuned for live updates.