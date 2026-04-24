RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Open For Gujarat Titans

Rajat Patidar – I just feel this might be a bowl-first pitch. And as you all know, chasing gives you a lot of clarity about the target and the total. One change for us, Salt has picked up an injury, so Bethell comes in. One really good thing this year is that we’ve been reading the wicket and the situation quite well. Of course, there’s a lot of planning behind it. It’s pretty obvious, whenever you come here to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it’s a good batting surface, but with not much grass on it, the first innings could be a bit tacky.