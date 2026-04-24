RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill Open For Gujarat Titans

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for Indian Premier League 2026 Match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Friday, April 24, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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RCB Vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026 Match 34 Updates M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating his wicket with Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. IPL/X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League 2026 Match 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 24. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, have won four of their six matches so far and will be looking to bounce back after a six-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals, with a win potentially pushing them to No. 2 on the points table. GT, on the other hand, recovered from two early losses with three straight wins before suffering a heavy 99-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, and will be aiming to get their campaign back on track.
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RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans 45/0 (5)

Things are looking smooth for Gujarat Titans’ openers early on, and oh, that’s a bit cheeky from Sai Sudharsan. Hazlewood hits a short-of-a-length just outside off, Sudharsan shuffles right across, tries the lap, gets a faint inside edge, and it beats a wrong-footed Jitesh Sharma.

He dives to his right, but it’s already racing away to the boundary. A streaky one, but they all count, and GT won’t mind that at all.

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Game On!

And here we go, right on cue, the action kicks off! Sai Sudharsan walks out alongside Shubman Gill, the pair looking composed as they take guard. Sudharsan will face the first ball, all eyes on him now, and charging in with the new ball is Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ready to set the tone early.

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: What Skippers Said At Toss

Shubman Gill – Not really, chasing is usually good here, but hopefully we’ll have a good game. It’s all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a solid start and setting the foundation nicely. Games like that (against MI) can happen in a big tournament like this, but we’re focusing on the positives. Two changes for us: Jason Holder comes in and Manav Suthar is back.

Rajat Patidar – I just feel this might be a bowl-first pitch. And as you all know, chasing gives you a lot of clarity about the target and the total. One change for us, Salt has picked up an injury, so Bethell comes in. One really good thing this year is that we’ve been reading the wicket and the situation quite well. Of course, there’s a lot of planning behind it. It’s pretty obvious, whenever you come here to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it’s a good batting surface, but with not much grass on it, the first innings could be a bit tacky.

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field.

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Key Stats

Highest Score (RCB): 206

Highest Score (GT): 200

Lowest Score (RCB): 169

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 6

RCB: 3

GT: 3

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date: 24 April 2026 (Friday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Rajat Patidat (RCB), Shubman Gill (GT)

On-field umpires: Amit Rana and Jayaraman Madanagopal

3rd Umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Current Standings: RCB (3rd), GT (7th)

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info

The match 34 of IPL 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

RCB Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Hello!

Good evening, we’re back with another live blog as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans, stay tuned for live updates.

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