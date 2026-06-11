Two Fruit Vendors Killed After Dispute in Nagpur; Three Accused Held

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Gond Mohalla under the Sakkardara police station limits, and the three accused were later apprehended, they said.
The accused allegedly attacked Aditya alias Sonu Bodwe (25) and Dadu alias Aditya Rahulkar, both fruit vendors from Bajrang Nagar, with bricks, stones and a sharp weapon at Budhwar Bazaar market near a college in the area. The victims suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, the Sakkardara police said.
According to police, tensions had been brewing between the victims and the accused, who are also in the fruit business, over work-related issues. On Wednesday evening, an argument broke out and quickly turned violent.
After the incident, the accused, identified as Vaibhav alias Dadu Pradeep Rao Dongre (30), Vedant alias Dabba Ajay Dabir (20) and Abhishek alias Tatya Uttam Raut (26), tried to flee, but the police tracked them in the Vihirgaon area and took them into custody, an official said.
They were later handed over to the Sakkardara police, and a murder case was registered, the official added.