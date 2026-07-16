I Play Rocky Trailer: Anthony Ippolito Takes On The Role Of Sylvester Stallone In The Making Of The 1976 Sports Drama

Amazon MGM released the first trailer for the biographical drama I Play Rocky ahead of its November theatrical release.
Anthony Ippolito stars as Sylvester Stallone, depicting his struggle to get the 1976 classic sports film produced.
Oscar winner Peter Farrelly has directed the film.
The first trailer for I Play Rocky has been unveiled. Anthony Ippolito plays a young actor named Sylvester Stallone. The film will show the behind-the-scenes dramatisation of the making of the 1976 sports drama Rocky.
"Yo, Adrian — I wanna star in this movie I’m writing, but all I’m getting is no after no. Looks like it’s not gonna fly now," says Ippolito's Stallone in the trailer as he tries to convince studio owners to let him play the lead role in Rocky, written by himself.
Watch the trailer here.
I Play Rocky plot
As per Amazon MGM, the official synopsis of the film reads: "The film tells the true story of Sylvester Stallone and his unshakable belief that he wasn’t just meant to write Rocky, he was meant to be Rocky Balboa."
Oscar winner Peter Farrelly has directed the biographical drama. This marks a return to dramatic territory. He previously directed the R-rated Amazon comedies Ricky Stanicky and Balls Up.
Star-studded supporting cast
The biographical drama features boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Stephan James is cast to play Carl Weathers.
AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass and Robert Morgan round out the cast of I Play Rocky.
Portraying Hollywood Icons
Ippolito is familiar with portraying legendary actors from the 1970s. He previously played Al Pacino in The Offer.
Stallone famously got Rocky produced for under $1mn. The original 1976 picture became the biggest box-office hit of its year and won the Academy Award for Best Picture. It subsequently spawned multiple sequels and the Creed spinoff series.
Peter Gamble has penned I Play Rocky. Christian Baha, Toby Emmerich, Paul Currie, Michele Weiss and Farrelly have served as the producers.
The film will hit in select theaters on November 6.