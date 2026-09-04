Air India Terminates Phuket-Delhi Flight Pilot After Positive Drug Test

Air India has terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of its Phuket-Delhi flight after a confirmatory test found a psychoactive substance in his system.
The August 4 flight experienced near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems, an autopilot disconnect and an altitude upset that injured 24 people.
The AAIB has not established that the psychoactive substance contributed to the aircraft's technical problems, while the DGCA has been asked to take appropriate action.
Air India on Friday terminated the services of the pilot-in-command of Phuket-Delhi flight who had tested positive for drug use.
The announcement from the airline came hours after probe agency AAIB's preliminary report into the Phuket flight incident said the drug use by the pilot was a serious concern and asked regulator DGCA to take appropriate action, PTI reported.
Why Did Air India Terminate The Pilot?
On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight, operating with an A320 plane, suddenly lost nearly 300 feet altitude and many people who were on board suffered injuries.
"The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect," PTI quoted the airline as saying in a statement.
What Happened On The Phuket-Delhi Flight?
The Air India Airbus A320 carrying 145 people suffered near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, triggering an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people, AAIB said in a preliminary investigation that sought action against pilot-in-command for testing positive for banned drugs upon landing.
The report did not establish that the pilot-in-command's drug abuse contributed to the hydraulic failure or the altitude upset. AAIB said its investigation into the technical and other aspects of the accident remains underway. Hours after AAIB issued the preliminary report on Friday, Air India terminated the services of the pilot-in-command with immediate effect, according to a report by PTI.
With no adverse weather reported at the time, investigators are examining the aircraft's hydraulic-system failure and other factors.
The 10-page report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said the aircraft suffered the near-simultaneous loss of its green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems. The hydraulic systems recovered within seconds and the flight continued to Delhi, where it landed safely. But the incident caused extensive damage inside the cabin, including cracked ceiling panels, dislodged overhead bins, broken handrails and damage to a crew seat and emergency-exit handle.
The co-pilot tested negative. AAIB recommended that the aviation regulator take appropriate action to prevent the abuse of psychoactive substances.
"The confirmation of use of psycho-active substance is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority." Flight AI 2379, operated by an Airbus A320-251N registered VT-EXO, departed Phuket International Airport at 01:41 UTC (07.11 IST) on August 4 with 137 passengers, including three infants, six cabin crew and two pilots.
In the preliminary report, AAIB said the plane carrying 145 people suffered near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at 36,000 feet, triggering an autopilot disconnect, a brief stall warning and an altitude upset that injured 24 people.