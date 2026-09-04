'RSS Is Authoritarian, Militarist Group': UK Groups Urges London Mayer to Boycott Bhagwat's Event

Twenty civil society groups urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to boycott RSS-linked events.
Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Britain during the RSS centenary outreach campaign.
Jeremy Corbyn opposed the visit, citing the organisation’s alleged far-right history.
Twenty civil society organisations have urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Authority (GLA) to boycott programmes linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Britain.
The groups urged Khan not to provide a venue for the proposed programme, calling RSS an "authoritarian and militarist group".
Bhagwat’s visit to Britain follows engagements in the United States and Canada as part of the RSS’s international outreach marking its centenary. Several US-based Hindu organisations had also opposed the “Universal Oneness Celebrations” held at New York’s Madison Square Garden last week.
Groups Write To UK Foreign Office
In their appeal, the organisations described the RSS as “an authoritarian and militarist group which drew explicit inspiration from European fascism”, according to a report by The Independent. They argued that authorities had a responsibility to protect Britain’s multicultural communities.
The letter to the UK Foreign Office described Bhagwat’s visit as “part of a charm offensive of public outreach, supported by his allies in the UK”.
It was signed by organisations including Hindus for Human Rights, the UK-Indian Muslim Council, India Labour Solidarity and the South Asia Solidarity Group. The signatories also sought information about measures being taken by the Metropolitan Police to protect communities during the visit.
“The threats posed in Britain by the RSS are real, active and ongoing. Mr Bhagwat’s visit will embolden RSS affiliates in the UK to promulgate hate speech, further polarise the Indian diaspora, and create an environment of fear and intimidation for vulnerable communities across the country,” the letter said, according to the report.
Conservative MP Welcomes Bhagwat
Conservative MP Bob Blackman, however, welcomed Bhagwat’s visit and said he was pleased to hear the RSS chief outline his vision for the organisation.
“Pleased to listen to the thoughts & ideas for the future of @RSSorg by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat this evening,” Blackman wrote in a post on X.
The contrasting responses underline the political divisions surrounding Bhagwat’s overseas outreach, with civil society groups demanding a boycott while some British politicians have publicly supported his engagements.