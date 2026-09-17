Delhi HC Warns Of Delaying DUSU Poll Results Over Violence And Vandalism

Delhi HC warned it could stop vote counting and postpone DUSU election results over violence.
Delhi Police and Delhi University have been directed to file status reports by Friday.
Clashes between NSUI and ABVP supporters were reported during the final phase of DUSU campaigning.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday warned that it could stop vote counting and delay the declaration of Delhi University Students’ Union election results over violence and vandalism during campaigning. “Enough is enough,” the court remarked as per Live Law.
The court said it was “unacceptable at any cost” to let the student polls turn into what was reflected in the material placed before it. DUSU elections are scheduled for September 18 and the results are expected a day later.
The court directed Delhi Police and Delhi University to spell out the action taken over the incidents and file status reports by Friday. It said democracy cannot be allowed to turn into a “criminal society.”
Court's Sharp Warning
A division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Teja Karia heard the matter. The bench was blunt.
“No excuses will be accepted by the court. Though we are not staying or postponing the elections, if we are not satisfied with the status reports, we can pass harsher orders, including stopping the counting and postponing the result,” the court stated.
“It is very, very sad. If you are unable to control the situation, we know how to get it done. This cannot be permitted. Do not take the issue lightly. This kind of recklessness, this kind of criminal behaviour, criminal conduct... We cannot permit this. It’s a clear failure of law enforcement agencies and administrative agencies. We are more than conscious that we are a democratic society, but we are also conscious that this democracy can’t be converted into a criminal society. What have the law enforcement agencies and administrative agencies been doing?” the court stated.
Violence On Campus
The case arose from an application filed by lawyer Prashant Manchanda in his petition seeking action against candidates indulging in defacement of public property. The original petition was moved in 2017.
Manchanda told the court that Wednesday was the “blackest day” in the history of DUSU elections. He pointed to reports that students and teachers were beaten on campus.
Yesterday, clashes broke out between supporters of NSUI and ABVP outside the Law Centre in North Campus during the final phase of campaigning for the DUSU elections. Some students alleged they were attacked and left injured. A professor was also among those allegedly attacked by campaigners on campus.