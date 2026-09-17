Delhi HC Warns Of Delaying DUSU Poll Results Over Violence And Vandalism

“It is very, very sad. If you are unable to control the situation, we know how to get it done. This cannot be permitted. Do not take the issue lightly. This kind of recklessness, this kind of criminal behaviour, criminal conduct... We cannot permit this. It’s a clear failure of law enforcement agencies and administrative agencies. We are more than conscious that we are a democratic society, but we are also conscious that this democracy can’t be converted into a criminal society. What have the law enforcement agencies and administrative agencies been doing?” the court stated.