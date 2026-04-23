MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Today's Clash At Wankhdede Stadium?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is always one of the biggest fixtures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) calendar, often dubbed the “Indian El Clasico.” The IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium carried similar hype, but fans were left wondering about the availability of one of the biggest names, Rohit Sharma. The former MI captain has been a key figure for the franchise over the years, making his presence, or absence, a major talking point.