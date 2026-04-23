MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Today's Clash At Wankhdede Stadium?

Summary of this article
Rohit Sharma misses MI vs CSK clash due to ongoing hamstring injury
Mumbai Indians field unchanged XI despite Rohit’s absence
Team management prioritizing full recovery before his return
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is always one of the biggest fixtures in the Indian Premier League (IPL) calendar, often dubbed the “Indian El Clasico.” The IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium carried similar hype, but fans were left wondering about the availability of one of the biggest names, Rohit Sharma. The former MI captain has been a key figure for the franchise over the years, making his presence, or absence, a major talking point.
Heading into the game, Rohit had already missed a couple of matches due to a hamstring issue, raising concerns over his fitness. With MI looking to maintain consistency in a tight playoff race, his availability became a crucial factor ahead of this high-profile encounter against CSK.
Rohit Sharma Not Playing vs CSK
Rohit Sharma is not part of the playing XI for the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2026. The decision comes as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for multiple games this season. The team management has opted to remain cautious rather than risk aggravating the injury, especially with several important matches still to come.
At the toss, it was confirmed that Mumbai Indians have gone unchanged, indicating that Rohit has not yet regained full match fitness. While there were expectations of a possible return, the franchise appears focused on ensuring a complete recovery before bringing him back into the lineup. His absence once again leaves a gap at the top, putting added responsibility on the rest of the batting unit.
MI vs CSK Rivalry Adds Extra Edge
The absence of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni from the CSK camp, takes away some star power, but the intensity of the MI vs CSK rivalry remains unchanged. With both teams among the most successful franchises in IPL history, with five IPL trophies each, every meeting carries significant weight.
Matches between these two sides often shape the points table and momentum heading into the playoffs. Even without two of their biggest icons, the contest still promises a thriller, with emerging and young players stepping up to carry forward one of the IPL’s most iconic rivalries.
Why is Rohit Sharma not playing in MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match?
Rohit Sharma is unavailable due to a hamstring injury and is still recovering.
When will Rohit Sharma return to play for Mumbai Indians?
He is expected to return once fully fit, though no official comeback date has been confirmed yet.