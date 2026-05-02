CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?

Rohit Sharma misses CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash due to fitness concerns, with Mumbai Indians opting to rest him in this crucial match

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CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match? | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma not included in MI playing XI due to ongoing fitness concerns

  • MI management avoids risk, continues with current team combination

  • MS Dhoni also misses out for CSK

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but one major talking point dominated the contest, which was Rohit Sharma’s availability.

The Mumbai Indians opener had been under fitness watch in recent games, with the team management taking a cautious approach regarding his return.

As the toss took place, the suspense finally ended. Rohit Sharma was not included in the playing XI for this match, continuing his absence due to fitness concerns and management decisions.

Also Check: CSK Vs MI Live Score

Is Rohit Sharma playing today vs CSK?

No, Rohit Sharma is not playing in today’s IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The MI management chose not to risk him, as he has not yet received full clearance to return to match action.

Reports around the game confirmed that both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were unavailable for selection, leaving fans without two of the biggest names in this rivalry.

Rohit had been dealing with fitness issues leading into this match, with coach Mahela Jayawardene earlier suggesting that his return would depend on last-minute assessments. The team has instead opted to continue with their current combination, relying on players like Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav at the top.

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IPL 2026 Points Table

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Punjab Kings (PBKS)8611131.043
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru8620121.919
3Rajasthan Royals9630120.617
4Sunrisers Hyderabad8530100.815
5Gujarat Titans84408-0.475
6Chennai Super Kings83506-0.121
7Delhi Capitals83506-1.16
8Kolkata Knight Riders82515-0.751
9Mumbai Indians72504-0.736
10Lucknow Super Giants82604-1.106

Mumbai Indians' Remaining IPL 2026 League Stage Fixtures

Home vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 4

Away vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10

Away vs Punjab Kings on May 14

Away vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20

Home vs Rajasthan Royals on May 24

Q

Is Rohit Sharma playing today vs CSK?

A

No, Rohit Sharma is not playing today vs CSK.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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