CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match?

Summary of this article
Rohit Sharma not included in MI playing XI due to ongoing fitness concerns
MI management avoids risk, continues with current team combination
MS Dhoni also misses out for CSK
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but one major talking point dominated the contest, which was Rohit Sharma’s availability.
The Mumbai Indians opener had been under fitness watch in recent games, with the team management taking a cautious approach regarding his return.
As the toss took place, the suspense finally ended. Rohit Sharma was not included in the playing XI for this match, continuing his absence due to fitness concerns and management decisions.
Is Rohit Sharma playing today vs CSK?
No, Rohit Sharma is not playing in today’s IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The MI management chose not to risk him, as he has not yet received full clearance to return to match action.
Reports around the game confirmed that both Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were unavailable for selection, leaving fans without two of the biggest names in this rivalry.
Rohit had been dealing with fitness issues leading into this match, with coach Mahela Jayawardene earlier suggesting that his return would depend on last-minute assessments. The team has instead opted to continue with their current combination, relying on players like Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav at the top.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|1.043
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.919
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.617
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.815
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.475
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.121
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-1.16
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.736
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
Mumbai Indians' Remaining IPL 2026 League Stage Fixtures
Home vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 4
Away vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10
Away vs Punjab Kings on May 14
Away vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20
Home vs Rajasthan Royals on May 24
Is Rohit Sharma playing today vs CSK?
No, Rohit Sharma is not playing today vs CSK.