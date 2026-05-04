DC Vs CSK LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Match 48 Of Indian Premier League

Summary of this article
CSK will take on DC in match 48 of IPL 2026
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi
Check live streaming and other details below
Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams firmly in the playoff race and level on momentum.
Delhi are currently placed in the 7th spot in the points table with four wins from nine matches, but head into the clash after a crucial comeback victory that revived their campaign.
Meanwhile, Chennai have recovered from a poor start to the season and now arrive with three wins in their last five games, including a strong performance against Mumbai Indians that boosted their confidence.
Delhi’s batting will revolve around KL Rahul and their in-form middle order, while their bowling attack led by Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc has shown flashes but lacks consistency.
On the other hand, Chennai look more settled, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading from the front and their young core stepping up in key moments. Historically, CSK hold the upper hand in this rivalry, leading the head-to-head 19-12, which gives them a psychological edge.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
When will the watch between DC Vs CSK be played?
The match between DC and CSK will be played on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the match between DC and CSK be played?
The match between DC and CSK will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Where can you watch the match between DC and CSK?
The IPL 2026 match between DC and CSK will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Spencer Johnson, Kartik Sharma, Aman Khan
What is the current standings of DC and CSK in IPL 2026?
DC are currently at the 7th spot, while CSK are at the 6th place.