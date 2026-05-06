DC Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 48

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets, chasing 155 in 17.3 overs. Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 87 earned him Player of the Match, while Delhi Capitals’ 155/7 proved insufficient

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DC Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in IPL 2026

  • Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls to guide the chase and was later named Player of the Match

  • Delhi Capitals posted 155/7 after a mid-innings collapse, and CSK chased it down in 17.3 overs with a 114-run unbeaten stand between Samson and Kartik Sharma

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Batting first on a slow surface, Delhi Capitals struggled for fluency and posted 155 for 7, a total that proved insufficient as conditions improved later in the evening.

DC vs CSK Highlights

CSK’s spinners set up the game in the first innings. Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad kept things tight through the middle overs, picking up key wickets as DC slipped to 69 for 5.

Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs added 65 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the innings, with Rizvi finishing unbeaten, but the overall scoring rate remained below par.

In the chase, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early, but Sanju Samson anchored the innings. He began cautiously before increasing the scoring rate once set. Kartik Sharma supported him well as the pair added an unbroken 114-run partnership, ensuring there were no further setbacks.

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Delhi Capitals were unable to apply pressure with the ball in the second innings. Kuldeep Yadav conceded runs in the middle overs, which allowed CSK to take control. The target was chased down in 17.3 overs, improving CSK’s position in the standings while DC recorded their sixth loss in ten matches.

Sanju Samson - Player Of The Match

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 87 off 52 balls, structuring the chase with a measured approach. He assessed the pitch early and targeted specific bowlers once set, particularly against spin. His innings combined strike rotation with boundary hitting at key moments, allowing CSK to complete the chase without further wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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