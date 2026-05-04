DC Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In New Delhi?

Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2026 clash, with both teams level on points and battling hard to stay alive in playoff race

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DC Vs CSK Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Todays Game In New Delhi?
Chennai Super Kings' players being congratulated by Delhi Capitals' players after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals placed seventh with 8 points from nine matches

  • CSK are at the sixth spot with 13 points from eight games

  • Check match prediction and likely XI for the match

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams placed in the mid-table and fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. Both sides have 4 wins from 9 matches (8 points each), with Chennai slightly ahead due to a better net run rate, making this a crucial clash for momentum.

Delhi enter the contest on the back of a much-needed win after a string of losses, reflecting their inconsistent campaign. Their season has swung between extremes, from big collapses to high-scoring chases, with KL Rahul anchoring the batting while players like Nitish Rana and Pathum Nissanka provide support. However, their negative net run rate remains a concern, meaning they need convincing wins going forward.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, are showing signs of peaking at the right time. They have won three of their last five matches, with Ruturaj Gaikwad regaining form through consecutive half-centuries, strengthening the top order.

Their bowling unit, especially at the death, has improved, and they also hold a strong head-to-head advantage over Delhi, including a win earlier this season, giving them a psychological edge heading into this encounter.

Also Check: DC Vs CSK Live Streaming

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

This looks like a tightly contested match with both teams evenly matched on form and points. Delhi have home advantage and slightly improved batting momentum, while Chennai carry better balance and recent consistency. According to probability trends, Delhi hold a marginal edge with 51% chances, while Chennai are close behind at 49%, making this a near even contest likely to be decided by small moments.

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CSK Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match
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DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Patthum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Impact Player - David Miller, Karun Nair, Auqib Nabi.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjanpreet Singh.

Impact Player - Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan.

Q

Where will the DC vs CSK, IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The DC vs CSK, IPL 2026 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Q

Who will win the DC vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?

A

Delhi Capitals are slight favourites against CSK, with Google giving them a 51 per cent chance of victory.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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