CSK Vs MI LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch The El Clasico Of Indian Premier League

CSK Vs MI LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check out the preview, squads and streaming details of match 44 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2

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CSK Vs MI LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026
CSK and MI will lock horns in match 44 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 2. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK will take on MI in match 44 of IPL 2026

  • The match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • CSK beat MI by 103 runs in the last match this season

The "El Clasico of the Indian Premier League is here as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 44 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2.

CSK suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their last match and are currently tottering in seventh place in the league with six points from three wins and five losses in eight matches.

CSK are going through what we call a transition phase in international cricket, where the team's performance suffers as the baton passes from legends to youngsters.

The Yellow Army has some talented youngsters in their ranks, but their skill level has not yet reached a level where they can overcome other well-balanced teams comprising some big names in international cricket.

This gulf is reflected in the team's performance in recent times, as they finished last in the previous season and are also not in a healthy state in the current one. On top of that, they are deprived of the astute cricketing sense of their legendary captain MS Dhoni, who's been sidelined in the tournament so far due to injury.

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On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are going through a horrid season with only 2 wins in eight matches and are languishing in 9th place in the points table, just above Lucknow Super Giants (only on NRR).

Despite possessing an all-round squad with four key members from the recently T20 World Cup-winning Indian squad, MI are struggling badly to put on a good show.

One of their biggest concerns has been the lack of team spirit as individual brilliances have surfaced from time to time, but as a collective unit, they haven't been able to fire yet, which has been the biggest reason for their downfall.

Another big concern has been the no-show from Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, which has jeopardised their entire balance of the team. Also, MI will have to get their bowling attack to fire as Bumrah hasn't been at his best so far in the tournament, while the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar have been a shadow of their past self.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

When will the watch between CSK and MI be played?

The match between CSK and MI will be played on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the match between CSK and MI be played?

The match between CSK and MI will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where can you watch the match between CSK and MI?

The IPL 2026 match between CSK and MI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matthew Short, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Q

What happened in the last match between CSK and MI?

A

CSK beat MI by 103 runs in the last match at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23, 2026.

Q

What is the current standings of CSK and MI in IPL 2026?

A

CSK are currently at the 7th spot, while MI are loitering at the 9th place.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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