MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Dry Spell Continues: Jasprit Bumrah Goes Five Games Without A Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah has not taken a single wicket in this season so far which has affected MI's performance as they 9th in the points table with only one win in five matches

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Vikas Patwal
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Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2026 performance
Jasprit Bumrah has been wicketless so far in the five matches of IPL 2026. AP Photos/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in five consecutive IPL matches so far

  • MI lost their fourth consecutive match of IPL 2026

  • MI have not won the IPL since 2020

Mumbai Indians' horrid run in the Indian Premier League continues as Punjab Kings hammered the five-time champions by 7 wickets with 21 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16.

This was MI's fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2026 after winning the first match against KKR.

Before the tournament, MI were hailed as one of the front-runners to win the tournament, but their performance so far hasn't reflected the pedigree they possess, and one of the major reasons for their poor show has been the lean patch that Jasprit Bumrah has endured in this season so far.

Jasprit Bumrah, who played an instrumental role in India's T20 World Cup triumph last month has gone wicketless in all these matches. Here are the performances of Bumrah in IPL 2026 so far:

0/35 vs KKR

0/21 vs DC

0/32 vs RR

0/35 vs RCB

0/41 vs PBKS

These kind of numbers came as a huge surprise given Bumrah's recent form and his skillset, which is second to none. While the Indian pacer has still not leaked runs and has contained runs in crucial junctures of the match but still not being able to pick up a single wicket in five consecutive matches is not something we hear about someone of Bumrah's stature.

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At the same time, Trent Boult, who has also looked a pale shadow of his past self, has been ineffective with the new ball, worsening MI's woes with the ball.

Check out the highlights of MI vs PBKS match here.

Hardik Pandya's Stern Words Post Match

MI's captain seemed miffed at his team poor show in the season so far and has accepted that there's some soul-searching that needs to be done on the team's part.

Though he didn't pinpoint any individual but he said that the team need to figure out where it's going wrong.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where are we lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning?," Hardik Pandya said after the loss.

Hardik Pandya also hinted that some hard calls can be take before the next match while asking players to take ownership of their performance.

"We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken," said Pandya.

Q

Who won the match between MI and PBKS?

A

PBKS thrashed MI by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16.

Q

What is MI's current standing in IPL 2026 points table?

A

MI is currently placed 9th in the points table with one win in five matches.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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