IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

Summary of this article
Jasprit Bumrah reaches BCCI CoE just days before IPL 2026, delaying his link-up with Mumbai Indians
No clarity yet on fitness status, raising concerns ahead of MI’s opening matches
Jasprit Bumrah boasts 180+ IPL wickets with elite average and economy for a pacer
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, with the 2026 season set to begin on March 28, and teams are already deep into preparations. Mumbai Indians, one of the biggest contenders on paper, are expected to start strong, but a late development around Jasprit Bumrah has suddenly raised a few eyebrows.
MI’s campaign is built heavily around their pace spearhead, and any uncertainty around him just days before the tournament is bound to grab attention.
Less than a week before the season opener, Bumrah has reportedly reached the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Karnataka, instead of joining the Mumbai Indians camp straight away.
The timing is what makes this interesting.
There is no official confirmation yet on whether this visit is injury-related or simply a routine fitness check. However, reports suggest that Bumrah hasn’t linked up with the MI squad yet, which naturally raises concerns given how close the tournament is.
It’s also worth noting that Bumrah was part of India’s recent T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, which concluded on March 8, meaning workload management could also be a factor behind this delayed arrival.
Why Bumrah’s situation matters so much for MI
For Mumbai Indians, Bumrah is the backbone of their bowling attack. Over the years, his presence alone has often been the difference between control and chaos in the death overs. In fact, MI’s performances in recent seasons have shown a clear pattern, when Bumrah is available and firing, the team looks far more balanced and competitive.
That’s why even a small doubt around his availability becomes a big talking point. There’s still no clarity on whether he will miss matches or join the squad in time, but the fact that he is at the CoE this close to the IPL start has already sparked speculation among fans.
For now, Mumbai Indians will be hoping it’s nothing more than precaution. Because if Bumrah isn’t fully ready from the start, MI might once again find themselves playing catch-up early in the season, something they can hardly afford in a tightly packed IPL.
Jasprit Bumrah's staggering Numbers for Mumbai Indians
Bumrah’s IPL record only underlines why the five-time champions are so cautious with his fitness. Since making his debut in 2013, he has featured in over 140 matches and picked up 183 wickets, maintaining an impressive average of around 22 and an economy rate close to 7.2, numbers that stand out in a format dominated by batters.
What makes him even more valuable is his consistency in big moments, he has been MI’s leading wicket-taker in multiple title-winning seasons and continues to deliver across phases, whether it’s early breakthroughs or death-over control.