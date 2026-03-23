IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

Jasprit Bumrah reportedly reaches BCCI CoE days before IPL 2026, raising fitness concerns for Mumbai Indians as franchise awaits clarity ahead of tournament opener

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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE
Jasprit Bumrah reacts after getting hit for a six by Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah reaches BCCI CoE just days before IPL 2026, delaying his link-up with Mumbai Indians

  • No clarity yet on fitness status, raising concerns ahead of MI’s opening matches

  • Jasprit Bumrah boasts 180+ IPL wickets with elite average and economy for a pacer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, with the 2026 season set to begin on March 28, and teams are already deep into preparations. Mumbai Indians, one of the biggest contenders on paper, are expected to start strong, but a late development around Jasprit Bumrah has suddenly raised a few eyebrows.

MI’s campaign is built heavily around their pace spearhead, and any uncertainty around him just days before the tournament is bound to grab attention.

Less than a week before the season opener, Bumrah has reportedly reached the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Karnataka, instead of joining the Mumbai Indians camp straight away.

The timing is what makes this interesting.

There is no official confirmation yet on whether this visit is injury-related or simply a routine fitness check. However, reports suggest that Bumrah hasn’t linked up with the MI squad yet, which naturally raises concerns given how close the tournament is.

It’s also worth noting that Bumrah was part of India’s recent T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, which concluded on March 8, meaning workload management could also be a factor behind this delayed arrival.

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Why Bumrah’s situation matters so much for MI

For Mumbai Indians, Bumrah is the backbone of their bowling attack. Over the years, his presence alone has often been the difference between control and chaos in the death overs. In fact, MI’s performances in recent seasons have shown a clear pattern, when Bumrah is available and firing, the team looks far more balanced and competitive.

That’s why even a small doubt around his availability becomes a big talking point. There’s still no clarity on whether he will miss matches or join the squad in time, but the fact that he is at the CoE this close to the IPL start has already sparked speculation among fans.

For now, Mumbai Indians will be hoping it’s nothing more than precaution. Because if Bumrah isn’t fully ready from the start, MI might once again find themselves playing catch-up early in the season, something they can hardly afford in a tightly packed IPL.

Also Check: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Mumbai Indians Preview

Jasprit Bumrah's staggering Numbers for Mumbai Indians

Bumrah’s IPL record only underlines why the five-time champions are so cautious with his fitness. Since making his debut in 2013, he has featured in over 140 matches and picked up 183 wickets, maintaining an impressive average of around 22 and an economy rate close to 7.2, numbers that stand out in a format dominated by batters.

What makes him even more valuable is his consistency in big moments, he has been MI’s leading wicket-taker in multiple title-winning seasons and continues to deliver across phases, whether it’s early breakthroughs or death-over control.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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