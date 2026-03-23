IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Face Fresh Concern As Jasprit Bumrah Reaches BCCI CoE - Report

Jasprit Bumrah reacts after getting hit for a six by Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP

Jasprit Bumrah reacts after getting hit for a six by Josh Inglis during the Indian Premier League 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP