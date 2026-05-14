PBKS Vs MI: Why Jasprit Bumrah Is Captaining Mumbai Indians Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026?

Bumrah, who has played 156 games for MI, becomes the third captain to lead the side this season

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PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 why jasprit bumrah captain mumbai indians
Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah is captaining MI against PBKS

  • This is the first time in thirteen years he is leading MI

  • Check why Bumrah has been given the leadership responsibility

In a historic moment for the franchise, Jasprit Bumrah has been officially named captain of the Mumbai Indians for their clash against the Punjab Kings today.

Mumbai Indians are facing the Punjab Kings on May 14, Thursday, at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. In a season where MI has already been eliminated from playoff contention, they are playing for pride under unusual circumstances.

Thirteen years after debuting for the Blue and Gold, the 33-year-old speedster steps into the leadership role for the first time in his illustrious IPL career, marking a significant milestone for a player who has represented only one team since 2013.

Why Jasprit Bumrah Was Appointed MI Captain Against PBKS In IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians find themselves in a unique leadership crisis for their clash in Dharamsala.

The decision to elevate Bumrah was necessitated by the unavailability of both regular captain Hardik Pandya and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Regular skipper Hardik Pandya remains sidelined, having now missed three consecutive matches due to a persistent back spasm that first surfaced during the clash against Chennai Super Kings.

While Pandya had recently returned to net sessions in Mumbai, he was not cleared by the medical team to travel with the squad, leaving the five-time champions without their premier all-rounder.

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Compounding the selection woes is the absence of vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav, who did not travel to Dharamsala due to personal reasons. Having recently become a father following the birth of his daughter on May 7, the franchise reportedly granted the star batter a short break to be with his family, especially with MI already out of the playoff race.

This double blow left a significant leadership vacuum just minutes before the toss, forcing the management to turn to a fresh face to lead the side in this high-altitude encounter.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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