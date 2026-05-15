IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Indians Spoil PBKS’ Playoff Push; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns India A Call-Up

Dharamshala: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reacts after Mumbai Indians sealed a thrilling win in the IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14, 2026 (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)

Dharamshala: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reacts after Mumbai Indians sealed a thrilling win in the IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14, 2026 (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)