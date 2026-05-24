MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah Playing Today In Mumbai?

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested by MI against RR in Mumbai
MI have already been knocked out of IPL 2026
RR have to win this match to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs
Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24.
While MI are already knocked out of IPL 2026, they have rested their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for this match. The 32-year-old Indian star has been on the road playing both white and red-ball cricket continuously for the last six months, and the fatigue was evident in his performance in this year's IPL as he could manage only 4 wickets in 13 matches at a staggering average of 102, which are nightmarish stats for someone of Bumrah's caliber.
Given the inconsequential nature of the match for MI and the steep decline in Bumrah's form, it made more sense to give him the much-needed break.
On the other hand, RR's have their qualification hopes pinned on this match as they are currently stuck in the 5th spot with 14 points and could make their playoff qualification certain if they manage to overcome MI at their den.
While RR would be desperate to win this crucial encounter, KKR and PBKS would also be glued to the screens, as their fate hinges on the outcome.
RR, who are currently in the 5th position in the points table, will reach 16 points if they manage to beat MI, while PBKS and KKR can reach a maximum of 15 points, which would mean that RR will be through with a win.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Playing XI
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma
Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult