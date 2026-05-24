MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah Playing Today In Mumbai?

While MI are already knocked out of IPL 2026, they have rested their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for this match. The 32-year-old Indian star has been on the road playing both white and red-ball cricket continuously for the last six months, and the fatigue was evident in his performance in this year's IPL as he could manage only 4 wickets in 13 matches at a staggering average of 102, which are nightmarish stats for someone of Bumrah's caliber.