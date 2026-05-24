MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah Playing Today In Mumbai?

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MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians have rested their ace fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah for their final league match against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians have rested Jasprit Bumrah for their final league match against Rajasthan Royals. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah has been rested by MI against RR in Mumbai

  • MI have already been knocked out of IPL 2026

  • RR have to win this match to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24.

While MI are already knocked out of IPL 2026, they have rested their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah for this match. The 32-year-old Indian star has been on the road playing both white and red-ball cricket continuously for the last six months, and the fatigue was evident in his performance in this year's IPL as he could manage only 4 wickets in 13 matches at a staggering average of 102, which are nightmarish stats for someone of Bumrah's caliber.

Given the inconsequential nature of the match for MI and the steep decline in Bumrah's form, it made more sense to give him the much-needed break.

Check out the live score of MI vs RR match here.

On the other hand, RR's have their qualification hopes pinned on this match as they are currently stuck in the 5th spot with 14 points and could make their playoff qualification certain if they manage to overcome MI at their den.

While RR would be desperate to win this crucial encounter, KKR and PBKS would also be glued to the screens, as their fate hinges on the outcome.

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Mumbai Indians' captain Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala. - AP Photo
PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Suryakumar Yadav Playing Today In Dharamsala? - | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - AP/Anupam Nath
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal with teammates celebrate the win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League cricket match, in Mumbai , India, Sunday, April 12, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

RR, who are currently in the 5th position in the points table, will reach 16 points if they manage to beat MI, while PBKS and KKR can reach a maximum of 15 points, which would mean that RR will be through with a win.

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians' Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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