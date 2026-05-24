IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenarios For RR, KKR And DC After PBKS Win Against LSG

Punjab Kings

Shreyas Iyer-led side are fourth in the IPL 2026 points table with the victory over LSG. They have 15 points in 14 matches with a NRR +0.309. PBKS must hope that MI do them a favour and beat RR as well as KKR lose their game to DC. Even if Knight Riders manage to win, they must do so with a huge margin to boost their NRR.