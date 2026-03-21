MI At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Mumbai Indians Preview

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians eyeing their elusive 6th IPL title this season
They have been 5 time winners of the competition
Hardik Pandya set to return as captain along with high-profile names like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians enter the 2026 campaign as the fallen giants determined to end their longest-ever trophy drought, stretching back to 2020. Hardik Pandya will continue as captain, but the spotlight remains firmly on the internal dynamics of the squad.
MI have got three prominent leaders in Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Pandya himself, meaning three two-time T20 World Cup winners in the same side.
Moreover, the franchise has successfully reunited the iconic fast bowling duo of Trent Boult and Indian specialist Jasprit Bumrah to arguably create the tournament's most feared pace attack.
Their batting depth has been significantly enhanced by the return of Quinton de Kock and the addition of the red-hot Will Jacks, who arrives after a stellar T20 World Cup.
With a fit and aggressive Rohit Sharma opening the innings and Suryakumar Yadav at the peak of his powers at number three, MI possesses the pure strength to overpower any opposition.
The challenge for Pandya will be managing these world-class egos to ensure the 5-time champions finally secure that elusive sixth IPL title.
Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians' Best Finishes
Mumbai Indians are the only team to rival Chennai's trophy haul, with 5 titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. All of their five championships were won under Rohit Sharma's leadership, transforming them from early underperformers into a powerhouse.
Known for being slow starters, MI developed a knack for winning high-pressure finals, including two famous one-run victories. While they’ve had a few difficult seasons recently, finishing bottom in 2022 and 2024, their 2025 campaign showed signs of a comeback as they fought their way into the playoffs.
Indian Premier League 2026: Mumbai Indians' Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Mar-29
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Apr-04
|Saturday
|Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Apr-07
|Tuesday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Apr-12
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Indian Premier League 2026: Mumbai Indians Squad
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Raj Angad Bawa, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar and Mohammad Izhar.