CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: All Eyes On MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma As Teams Train At Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians sweated it out at the nets in their respective practice sessions on Friday (May 1) ahead of a blockbuster Indian Premier League 2026 face-off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The central interest remains the fitness of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, as both legends batted in the nets but are doubtful starters for IPL's 'El Clasico'. Talking of the big picture, both CSK and MI are struggling in the playoffs race and are placed sixth and ninth, respectively in the standings. The losing side on Saturday would be staring down the elimination barrel, while the victor would keep their hopes alive.

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IPL 2026: CSK vs MI - Practice
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026: MI vs CSK - Practice
Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard, left, with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, centre, with head coach Mahela Jayawardene, right, and batting coach Kieron Pollard during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis, left, and Shivam Dube during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Indian Premier League Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, right, Krish Bhagat, and others, during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Tilak Varma Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026 Stephen Fleming
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming, right, and MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings training session
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, right, and Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Suryakumar Yadav IPL
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya IPL
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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