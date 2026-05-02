CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: All Eyes On MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma As Teams Train At Chepauk
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians sweated it out at the nets in their respective practice sessions on Friday (May 1) ahead of a blockbuster Indian Premier League 2026 face-off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The central interest remains the fitness of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, as both legends batted in the nets but are doubtful starters for IPL's 'El Clasico'. Talking of the big picture, both CSK and MI are struggling in the playoffs race and are placed sixth and ninth, respectively in the standings. The losing side on Saturday would be staring down the elimination barrel, while the victor would keep their hopes alive.
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