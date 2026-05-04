West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Leads In 24 Seats, TMC Ahead In Five

Election posters and flags of political parties line a village road in the Gopiballavpur Assembly segment ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Jhargram, West Bengal. Photo: Handout via PTI; Representative image

Election posters and flags of political parties line a village road in the Gopiballavpur Assembly segment ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Jhargram, West Bengal. Photo: Handout via PTI; Representative image