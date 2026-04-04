TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur RO, alleges links to Suvendu Adhikari

The TMC sought the immediate removal of the returning officer for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal, alleging that he has a close relationship with BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.



The governing party objected to the selection of RO for the Bhabanipur seat in southern Kolkata in a statement sent to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday.



According to the party, the returning officer has a "documented and close association" with Adhikari, who is running against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur.