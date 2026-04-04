TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur RO, alleges links to Suvendu Adhikari

Party writes to Bengal CEO, says officer’s alleged proximity to BJP leader raises fears of bias

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur RO, alleges links to Suvendu Adhikari
TMC seeks removal of Bhabanipur RO, alleges links to Suvendu Adhikari
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the immediate removal of the returning officer for the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, alleging a close association with BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

  • In a representation to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the party said the officer earlier served as BDO in Nandigram-II, where his proximity to Adhikari was allegedly visible.

  • The TMC argued the appointment raises a “reasonable apprehension of bias” and urged the Election Commission to ensure a neutral officer under Article 324 and the Representation of the People Act.

The TMC sought the immediate removal of the returning officer for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal, alleging that he has a close relationship with BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

The governing party objected to the selection of RO for the Bhabanipur seat in southern Kolkata in a statement sent to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday.

According to the party, the returning officer has a "documented and close association" with Adhikari, who is running against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur.

Adhikari is also in the electoral fray from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

According to the complaint, the RO had earlier served as block development officer in Nandigram-II, where his proximity to Adhikari was allegedly visible in public engagements.

The TMC claimed that such an association creates a “reasonable apprehension of bias” and "compromises the neutrality" required for conducting elections.

The RO's present assignment as additional director of land records was also questioned by the party, which said that more senior officers normally hold this role.

The TMC claimed that his appointment to the position raises questions about "preferential and motivated deployment," especially in light of the upcoming elections.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The TMC emphasised the crucial function of a returning officer, stating that the official must be "unimpeachably neutral" because they are in charge of important election procedures such as nomination review, polling, and result announcement.

The party also referred to the Model Code of Conduct, which mandates administrative neutrality, and alleged that the RO's continuation violates these principles.

The TMC representation noted that the Election Commission had earlier sought a panel of three alternative officers from the state government, following a complaint lodged on March 24.

While the state complied, no decision has yet been taken to replace the RO, the letter, signed by senior TMC leaders Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, claimed.

Calling the situation "constitutionally untenable" and "electorally dangerous", the TMC urged the EC to take "immediate, reasoned and transparent action to ensure the integrity of the electoral process".

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