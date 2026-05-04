Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Trails In Dharmadom As Early Trends Favour UDF

According to early trends, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trailing in the Dharmadom constituency in Kannur district during the second round of counting. At present, Congress candidate V.P. Abdul Rasheed is has extended his lead to over 2,000 votes after the first two rounds.
This constituency carries considerable political importance, having been represented by Pinarayi Vijayan and long regarded as a stronghold of the Left.
The 2026 contest in Dharmadom has attracted significant attention due to a multi-cornered contest. Prominent candidates include Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M), Abdul Rasheed of the Congress, and K. Ranjith of the BJP, making it a closely watched race despite the constituency’s traditionally predictable voting patterns.
Initial trends from the counting of postal ballots suggest a clear advantage for the United Democratic Front (UDF), consistent with exit poll predictions. The UDF is leading in 60–68 seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is ahead in 55–59 seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 1–5 seats.