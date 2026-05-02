Nearly 37% Turnout Till 11 AM In Bengal Repoll Across 15 Booths

Voting peaceful in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour after EC-ordered repoll over malpractice complaints

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Nearly 37% Turnout Till 11 AM In Bengal Repoll Across 15 Booths | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
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  • Around 36.99% turnout recorded till 11 am in repoll at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas; Magrahat Paschim saw 38.2%, Diamond Harbour 35.92%.

  • Election Commission of India said polling has remained peaceful, with central forces deployed and webcasting in place.

  • Repoll was ordered following allegations of electoral malpractices; voting continues till 6 pm, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Nearly 37 per cent turnout was recorded till 11 am in repoll in 15 booths of two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

Voting was underway peacefully in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where the EC ordered repoll a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said, adding that till 11 am, the turnout was 36.99 per cent.

Magrahat Paschim registered 38.2 per cent voter turnout, while in Diamond Harbour, it was 35.92 per cent, a poll official stated.

"So far, polling has been peaceful with none of the two assembly constituencies reporting any incident of violence or unrest," the EC official told PTI.

"We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also being conducted, and we are monitoring the proceedings," he said.

Voting in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

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The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances", the Election Commission official said.

In Magrahat Paschim, TMC's Md Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP nominee Goursundar Ghosh, while Abdul Majid Halder of the Congress and ISF candidate Abdul Aziz Al Hassan are also in the fray.

TMC candidate Panna Lal Halder is contesting against Dipak Kumar Halder of the BJP in the Diamond Harbour seat. Goutam Bhattacharya of the Congress and CPI(M)'s Samar Naiya are among other candidates.

The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the assembly seats under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

The poll panel will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29 -- amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4

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