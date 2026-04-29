West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Alleges Booth Agent Assault as Voting Gets Underway

As voters turn out in steady numbers in Kolkata and its suburbs across communities in the second phase of polling, the city remains under the strict watch of central forces. People vote in the hope of solutions to long-standing civic issues, social gaps and unaddressed problems. | Photo: Sandipan chatterjee/Outlook | Representative Image

As voters turn out in steady numbers in Kolkata and its suburbs across communities in the second phase of polling, the city remains under the strict watch of central forces. People vote in the hope of solutions to long-standing civic issues, social gaps and unaddressed problems. | Photo: Sandipan chatterjee/Outlook | Representative Image