West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Alleges Booth Agent Assault as Voting Gets Underway

The party claimed the assailants were carrying iron rods and firearms and targeted him to prevent BJP workers from carrying out polling duties.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
west bengal assembly election 2026 second phase voting
As voters turn out in steady numbers in Kolkata and its suburbs across communities in the second phase of polling, the city remains under the strict watch of central forces. People vote in the hope of solutions to long-standing civic issues, social gaps and unaddressed problems. | Photo: Sandipan chatterjee/Outlook | Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent by 11 am in the second phase of Assembly polling.

  • The BJP alleged that one of its polling agents was attacked in Nadia district before voting began.

  • Police shifted the injured worker to hospital as the party accused rivals of intimidation.

West Bengal’s high-stakes Assembly election entered a tense phase on Wednesday after the BJP alleged that one of its polling agents was assaulted in Nadia district hours before voting began, even as voters turned out in large numbers across 142 constituencies with turnout touching nearly 40 per cent by 11 am.

Polling began at 7 am across several districts in south Bengal, with voters lining up outside booths in Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.

Election officials said voter participation remained steady through the morning, with 39.97 per cent turnout recorded by 11 am.

Amid the voting, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a party booth agent was attacked in the Nadia-Chhapra Assembly constituency in an incident that took place shortly before polling gathered pace.

According to the BJP, Mosharraf Mir, who had been assigned to booth number 52 under Hatra Panchayat, was allegedly attacked around 5.30 am by a group of unidentified men. The party claimed the assailants were carrying iron rods and firearms and targeted him to prevent BJP workers from carrying out polling duties.

Related Content
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mithun Chakraborty Votes - X
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026| BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Casts His Vote
Dipshita Chatterjee - Sandipan Chatterjee
Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?
BLO interact with residents during the house-to-house distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kolkata Kolkata, Nov 05 - ANI
Deleted, But Dutybound: Bengal’s Voteless Poll Workers
PM Modi To Address Women's Rally In West Bengal's Barasat | REP IMAGE - null
Modi To Address Siliguri Rally As Bengal Poll Campaign Intensifies
Related Content
People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. - Sandipan Chatterjee
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: 39.97% Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

BY Outlook News Desk

Police personnel later reached the spot, rescued the injured agent and took him to Chapra Rural Hospital for treatment. Doctors reportedly treated head injuries and administered six stitches. He remains under medical observation.

The BJP said the incident pointed to a broader atmosphere of fear in sensitive constituencies and demanded stronger protection for polling personnel and party workers. The party also urged election authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.

There has been no response from the ruling Trinamool Congress yet, on the allegation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The current phase is considered politically significant as it covers a large part of south Bengal, a region central to the electoral battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Voting is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.

With inputs from agencies and reports

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Jatinder Singh Century Propels OMA To 305 Against NEP

  2. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 40

  3. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  4. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 39

  5. DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Raze Capitals' Top-Order To Engineer Nine-Wicket Thrashing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  3. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  4. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  5. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CHN Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Can India Continue Winning Run Against Title Favorites China?

  4. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Thomas Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Round 3 Matches On TV & Online

  5. India Uber Cup 2026 Review: Why Did PV Sindhu-Reliant Young Indian Squad Fall Short In Group Stage?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengal Elections 2026: How Can Left, Congress Impact The Verdict?

  2. Day In Pics: April 28, 2026

  3. Bengal Braces Up For Battle Of Ballot

  4. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  5. Daughters Of The Red: Two Campaigns, One Fractured Inheritance

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  2. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

Latest Stories

  1. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting LIVE: 39.97% Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

  2. Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Astrology Remedies For Protection, Courage & Negativity

  3. Kartavya Release Update: Saif Ali Khan’s Delayed Cop Drama Finally Gets A Date

  4. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Jatinder Singh Century Propels OMA To 305 Against NEP

  5. Labour Ministry Rolls Out Nationwide Heatwave Safety Advisory For Workers

  6. IPL Dispatch: PBKS Favourites Despite RR Loss; MI Face SRH Test As Ngidi Gets Injury Update

  7. PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris

  8. IPL 2026 Stats: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Moves To Top Of Orange Cap List; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Leads Purple Cap Standings