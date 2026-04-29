West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Alleges Booth Agent Assault as Voting Gets Underway

Summary of this article
West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent by 11 am in the second phase of Assembly polling.
The BJP alleged that one of its polling agents was attacked in Nadia district before voting began.
Police shifted the injured worker to hospital as the party accused rivals of intimidation.
West Bengal’s high-stakes Assembly election entered a tense phase on Wednesday after the BJP alleged that one of its polling agents was assaulted in Nadia district hours before voting began, even as voters turned out in large numbers across 142 constituencies with turnout touching nearly 40 per cent by 11 am.
Polling began at 7 am across several districts in south Bengal, with voters lining up outside booths in Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.
Election officials said voter participation remained steady through the morning, with 39.97 per cent turnout recorded by 11 am.
Amid the voting, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar alleged that a party booth agent was attacked in the Nadia-Chhapra Assembly constituency in an incident that took place shortly before polling gathered pace.
According to the BJP, Mosharraf Mir, who had been assigned to booth number 52 under Hatra Panchayat, was allegedly attacked around 5.30 am by a group of unidentified men. The party claimed the assailants were carrying iron rods and firearms and targeted him to prevent BJP workers from carrying out polling duties.
Police personnel later reached the spot, rescued the injured agent and took him to Chapra Rural Hospital for treatment. Doctors reportedly treated head injuries and administered six stitches. He remains under medical observation.
The BJP said the incident pointed to a broader atmosphere of fear in sensitive constituencies and demanded stronger protection for polling personnel and party workers. The party also urged election authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.
There has been no response from the ruling Trinamool Congress yet, on the allegation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
The current phase is considered politically significant as it covers a large part of south Bengal, a region central to the electoral battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Voting is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.
With inputs from agencies and reports