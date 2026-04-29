Repolling In West Bengal Booths Due To EVM Tampering

Beyond individual booths, the CEO hinted at a much broader consequence for systemic interference. If these "sticky-tape" tactics are found to be widespread across a constituency, the Commission may discard the day’s entire exercise for that seat and call for a total redo. In a state where every vote is a hard-fought battle, the possibility of a repoll adds a layer of exhausting uncertainty for voters who have already braved the tension to have their say. For now, the fate of Falta and other contested booths hangs on a thin strip of tape and the official reports currently making their way to the CEO’s desk.