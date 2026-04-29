Final Phase of Bengal Polls Witness Clashes, EVM Complaints, Heavy Security

Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav