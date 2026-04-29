Final Phase of Bengal Polls Witness Clashes, EVM Complaints, Heavy Security

The final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed allegations of EVM glitches, delayed polling, clashes in several areas and heightened security deployment, as key constituencies including Bhabanipur went to vote

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Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Summary of this article

  • Voters in Bally, Baranagar and Hooghly reported EVM glitches and delays in the polling process.

  • Violence and vandalism were reported in parts of the state, with two people detained in Bally after clashes.

  • Nearly 2,400 CAPF companies were deployed across Bengal to ensure peaceful voting and voter security.

Chaos broke out in parts of West Bengal, including Bally, Baranagar and Hooghly, as voters alleged an “EVM glitch” and claimed delays in the start of polling due to repeated failed attempts.

So far, voter turnout in Bengal has reached 39.9 per cent, with the highest turnout recorded in Purba Bardhaman. During the first phase, the state witnessed more than 90 per cent polling. In Bhabanipur, where a high-profile contest is underway between the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, turnout stood at 37.2 per cent by 11 am.

Violence and vandalism were also reported in several areas of West Bengal soon after voting began in the final phase of the Assembly elections this morning. Similar complaints regarding EVM malfunctions and delayed polling emerged from Hooghly, while CRPF personnel reportedly detained two individuals in Bally after clashes broke out over the allegations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made serious accusations against the central forces deployed for the elections, claiming they were acting “at the BJP’s direction”. Showing a video clip to the media, she alleged that a Trinamool worker had been assaulted and questioned whether such incidents reflected a fair voting process.

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Mamata Banerjee is among the 1,448 candidates contesting across 142 constituencies voting in the final phase today. She is engaged in a closely fought battle against BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.

The BJP is aiming to secure a mandate this time after improving its tally to 77 seats in the previous Assembly elections held in 2021.

Security tightened across the state

Security arrangements were significantly strengthened ahead of polling, with nearly 2,400 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed across West Bengal, according to Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta.

Gupta said preparations were complete for the second phase of polling across 41,001 polling stations in eight districts of South Bengal. He added that the CAPF had been deployed to maintain peace, uphold law and order, and ensure voter safety. He further stated that while officials expected a peaceful phase, they were fully prepared to deal with any untoward incidents.

He also said some contingents would be equipped with body cameras, while all strong room complexes would remain under CAPF guard. CCTV cameras had been installed at the entrances to strong rooms, with footage accessible to candidates and their agents.

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