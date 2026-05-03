Espanyol Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Face Must-Win Clash To Delay Barcelona’s Title Win

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ESP vs RMA Matchday 34 fixture at RCDE Stadium on May 3, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Espanyol vs Real Madrid live score La Liga 2025-26 matchday 34
Real Madrid players stand dejected after a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 34 fixture between Espanyol and Real Madrid at RCDE Stadium on Sunday, May 3, 2026. This is a must-win fixture for Real Madrid, who need all three points to keep their slim title hopes alive. Los Blancos are 14 points behind Barcelona, and anything but a win for the capital club would crown the Catalans champions of Spain. Espanyol, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of 2026. The Parakeets are eight points off European places, and they need a victory for a top-half push with four rounds remaining. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Espanyol vs Real Madrid football match right here.
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Espanyol vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Espanyol vs Real Madrid

  • Series: La Liga 2025-26

  • Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

  • Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (May 4)

Espanyol vs Real Madrid LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Espanyol’s match against Real Madrid at RCDE Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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