Espanyol Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Face Must-Win Clash To Delay Barcelona’s Title Win

Real Madrid players stand dejected after a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid in Seville, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Welcome to our live coverage of the La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 34 fixture between Espanyol and Real Madrid at RCDE Stadium on Sunday, May 3, 2026. This is a must-win fixture for Real Madrid, who need all three points to keep their slim title hopes alive. Los Blancos are 14 points behind Barcelona, and anything but a win for the capital club would crown the Catalans champions of Spain. Espanyol, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of 2026. The Parakeets are eight points off European places, and they need a victory for a top-half push with four rounds remaining. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Espanyol vs Real Madrid football match right here.

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