David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Streaming Cinco de Mayo 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Main Card?

David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Streaming: It will be a high-stakes cruiserweight showdown, with Gilberto Ramirez defending his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world titles against the undefeated challenger, David Benavidez

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david benavidez vs gilberto ramirez live streaming boxing preview
Gilberto Ramirez arrives for his WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles boxing match against Yuniel Dorticos. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gilberto Ramirez will be defending his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world titles

  • David Benavidez, a former two-division world champion, is moving up in weight to challenge for these titles

  • Ramirez enters the bout with an extensive record of 48–1 (30 KOs), while Benavidez remains undefeated at 31–0 (25 KOs)

In David Benavidez's perfect world, he would be preparing for a Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown Saturday against Canelo Alvarez, the big-name fighter “The Mexican Monster” pursued only to be repeatedly rebuffed.

Benavidez almost certainly won't ever see his dream come true of facing Alvarez, a reality he and many boxing fans have begrudgingly accepted. Maybe it doesn't matter anymore after Canelo was soundly beaten by Terence Crawford last September for the unified super middleweight title.

But that doesn't make what's set to take place this weekend any less worthy for Benavidez. The Phoenix native and Miami resident could make history by becoming the first champion at 168, 175 and 200 pounds if he beats WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

“A win on Saturday lets me know that I’m fulfilling my destiny," Benavidez said. “I know that I’m going to be an all-time great when it’s all said and done. I’m just going to continue showing everyone that I’m the best in the world.”

Benavidez (31-0, 25 knockouts) is a substantial -450 favorite win those belts and remain undefeated. But Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) is more than a capable boxer, and he isn't the one moving up 25 pounds to take on the reigning champion.

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“I’ve been training extremely hard," Benavidez said. "I’ve got five months in this training camp because I knew Zurdo Ramirez is a great fighter. He’s a great champion. I know he’s going to come to fight.”

Both fighters showed enormous respect toward each other, acknowledging the other's abilities and not disparaging each other.

Benavidez, 29, delivers punches in bunches, overwhelming opponents with power and volume. He will have to try to get inside against the largest fighter he has faced.

The boxers have a personal history, having sparred together, and helping each other prepare for other opponents. They likely would be rooting for each other if they weren't meeting in the ring.

“That was a fight that my team and even Zurdo’s team wanted for a long time because we had worked together," Benavidez said. "He’s a great champion. Those sparring sessions that we had were pay-per-view sparring sessions, so we always told ourselves that we had to make this happen. But at the end of the day, I’m a bad (expletive) and I just like the risk.”

Ramirez, a 34-year-old from Mexico, appeared just as confident, though a lot more low key.

“The people, they talk," Ramirez said. "I just train hard to put a great show, to prove myself, to prove to everyone that I’m still champion.”

Julian Chua, who trains Ramirez, said the workout sessions have gone well.

“We've got a great game plan like for everyone who tries to fight David," Chua said. "If you don't do your homework, you're in trouble. We've done our homework.

“This is what Cinco de Mayo represents and this is what Mexican boxing represents.”

In the co-main event, WBA super middleweight champion Armando Reséndiz (16-2, 11 KOs) faces former champ Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

“This could not be more exciting for me," Reséndiz said. “I’m the champ and it feels amazing. I’m enjoying the moment. That’s all you can do. Enjoy this and go for the win on Saturday night.”

David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Cinco de Mayo 2026: Live Streaming

Q

Where will the David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez Cinco de Mayo fight take place?

A

The David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez Cinco de Mayo fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Q

When will the David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez Cinco de Mayo fight take place?

A

The David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez Cinco de Mayo fight will take place on May 3, Sunday and the main card has a start time of 5:30 AM IST.

Q

Where to watch David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez Cinco de Mayo fight?

A

The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and is available via Pay-Per-View on platforms including Prime Video, DAZN, and PPV.com.

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