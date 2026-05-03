David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: What Happened in Gilberto Ramirez's Last Match?
Prior to his bout tonight against David Benavidez, Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez’s last match was a successful defense of his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against Yuniel Dorticos. The fight took place on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In a hard-fought, twelve-round contest, Ramirez secured a victory by unanimous decision with scores of 115-112, 115-112, and 117-110. Although he faced a strong, aggressive opponent in the veteran Dorticos—who was penalized for repeated low blows—Ramirez’s consistent volume and late-round composure ultimately proved to be the deciding factor in retaining his championships.
David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: Check Prelims Result
The preliminary bouts for the Cinco de Mayo weekend boxing event at the T-Mobile Arena have concluded with the following results:
Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas defeated Raul Salomon by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90).
Light Heavyweight: Juan Carrillo defeated Marlo Delgado via a fourth-round knockout.
Lightweight: Dylan Capetillo defeated James William Pierce III by unanimous decision.
David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: Check Main Card And Prelims
Main Card
Cruiserweight (Unified WBA & WBO Title Fight): David Benavidez vs Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez
Super Middleweight (WBA Title Fight): Jose Reséndiz vs Jaime Munguía
Super Lightweight: Oscar Duarte vs Angel Barrera
Super Welterweight: Isaac Lucero vs Alan Gutierrez
Super Bantamweight: Jorge Chavez vs Tito Sanchez
Prelims
Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs Raul Salomon
Light Heavyweight: Juan Carrillo vs Marlo Delgado
Lightweight: Dylan Capetillo vs James William Pierce III
David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: What Happened In Benavidez's Last Match?
In his last outing on November 22, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, David "The Mexican Monster" Benavidez successfully defended his WBC light heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round technical knockout victory over Britain's Anthony Yarde.
Benavidez utilized his superior hand speed and relentless pressure to overwhelm Yarde throughout the contest. In the seventh round, a savage combination forced Yarde to the canvas. Although Benavidez lost two points for landing a punch after the knockdown, he continued his aggressive assault immediately after the restart. The referee ultimately intervened at the 1:59 mark, stopping the bout as Yarde was unable to defend himself.
David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated cruiserweight unification bout between David "El Monstro" Benavidez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez! Join us as we bring you round-by-round updates, insights, and all the ringside drama from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.