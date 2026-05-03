David Benavidez, left, faces off with WBA/WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez during a ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena AP Photo

David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez fight in the Cinco de Mayo boxing weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 3, Sunday. Las Vegas transforms into the epicenter of the boxing world this Cinco de Mayo weekend as two of Mexico’s finest warriors clash in a high-stakes cruiserweight showdown. Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) enters this bout seeking three-division glory, bringing his signature pressure, relentless volume, and elite combination punching to the 200-pound limit. However, the move up in weight presents his greatest physical challenge to date. Standing in his way is the seasoned champion, Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs), whose size, southpaw stance, and durability have made him a dominant force in the division. With both men sharing a history of sparring sessions that have become legendary in boxing circles, this battle is far more than just a title defense. It is a clash of styles and ambitions that will define the winner’s legacy. Expect an explosive, high-intensity encounter as these elite combatants leave everything in the ring for national pride and cruiserweight supremacy. Follow play-by-play updates of the David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez main card fight with us.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 05:44:22 am IST David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: What Happened in Gilberto Ramirez's Last Match? Prior to his bout tonight against David Benavidez, Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez’s last match was a successful defense of his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against Yuniel Dorticos. The fight took place on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In a hard-fought, twelve-round contest, Ramirez secured a victory by unanimous decision with scores of 115-112, 115-112, and 117-110. Although he faced a strong, aggressive opponent in the veteran Dorticos—who was penalized for repeated low blows—Ramirez’s consistent volume and late-round composure ultimately proved to be the deciding factor in retaining his championships.

3 May 2026, 05:25:35 am IST David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: Check Prelims Result The preliminary bouts for the Cinco de Mayo weekend boxing event at the T-Mobile Arena have concluded with the following results: Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas defeated Raul Salomon by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90). Light Heavyweight: Juan Carrillo defeated Marlo Delgado via a fourth-round knockout. Lightweight: Dylan Capetillo defeated James William Pierce III by unanimous decision.

3 May 2026, 05:04:00 am IST David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: Check Main Card And Prelims Main Card Cruiserweight (Unified WBA & WBO Title Fight): David Benavidez vs Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez Super Middleweight (WBA Title Fight): Jose Reséndiz vs Jaime Munguía Super Lightweight: Oscar Duarte vs Angel Barrera Super Welterweight: Isaac Lucero vs Alan Gutierrez Super Bantamweight: Jorge Chavez vs Tito Sanchez Prelims Super Middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs Raul Salomon Light Heavyweight: Juan Carrillo vs Marlo Delgado Lightweight: Dylan Capetillo vs James William Pierce III

3 May 2026, 04:44:15 am IST David Benavidez Vs Gilberto Ramirez Live Score, Cinco De Mayo 2026: What Happened In Benavidez's Last Match? In his last outing on November 22, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, David "The Mexican Monster" Benavidez successfully defended his WBC light heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round technical knockout victory over Britain's Anthony Yarde. Benavidez utilized his superior hand speed and relentless pressure to overwhelm Yarde throughout the contest. In the seventh round, a savage combination forced Yarde to the canvas. Although Benavidez lost two points for landing a punch after the knockdown, he continued his aggressive assault immediately after the restart. The referee ultimately intervened at the 1:59 mark, stopping the bout as Yarde was unable to defend himself.