Benavidez Vs Ramirez: The Mexican Monster Becomes Three-Division Champion
David Benavidez defeated Gilberto Ramirez by sixth-round knockout to claim the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The 29-year-old Mexican-American thus became a three-division champion and the first to win world titles at super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight. The Mexican Monster is now 31-0 with 25 wins by KOs. Ramirez, 34, was making his first defense of the unified title. In the co-main event, Jaime Munguia beat Jose Armando Resendiz to win the WBA super middleweight title by unanimous decision.
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