OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (4-3 Agg), UWCL 2025-26 SF 2nd Leg: Gunners Knocked Out Via Brand's Late Goal

Goals from captain Wendie Renard and striker Kadidiatou Diani put Lyon 2-0 up at halftime, but Alessia Russo’s competition-leading ninth goal looked to have sent the game into extra time

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Associated Press
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Jule Brand
Forward Jule Brand celebrates her late goal against Arsenal in the UWCL semi-final second-leg. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jule Brand's late goal steered OL Lyonnes to the UWCL Final

  • Wendie Renard and striker Kadidiatou Diani had earlier given their side the lead

  • Alessia Russo pulled one back for the Gunners

Forward Jule Brand scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute as OL Lyonnes beat titleholder Arsenal 3-1 to reach the Women’s Champions League final on Saturday.

Goals from captain Wendie Renard and striker Kadidiatou Diani put Lyon 2-0 up at halftime, but Alessia Russo’s competition-leading ninth goal looked to have sent the game into extra time.

But Brand latched onto Melchie Dumornay’s pass to make it 4-3 on aggregate for record eight-time champion Lyon, which lost the first leg 2-1.

Lyon will face either Bayern Munich or three-time champion Barcelona. They play on Sunday and are locked at 1-1 after the first leg in Germany, when Bayern goalscorer Franziska Kett was sent off for pulling the hair of an opponent.

The final will be in Oslo on May 23.

A frantic opening at Groupama Stadium saw a header from Lyon midfielder Lindsey Heaps ruled out following a video review.

But VAR went Lyon’s way midway through the first half when a penalty was awarded after defender Lotte Wubben-Moy fouled Dumornay from behind.

Renard scored the penalty on her second attempt.

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Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar saved the first one but the kick was re-taken for encroachment in the area, and Renard sent her the wrong way with her second effort.

Arsenal benefited from two defensive blunders to win the first leg 2-1 in London, but struggled from corners against Lyon.

A corner from the left led to Lyon’s second goal in the 36th when Diani adroitly guided the ball in at the back post.

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