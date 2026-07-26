India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Forecast Today, Match Prediction And Probable Playing XIs

India chase a 3-0 clean sweep after sealing the T20I series with victories in the first two matches
India could rotate the squad, with fresh faces likely to feature in the series finale
Check hourly weather and other details below
Having already sealed the three-match series with commanding victories in the opening two games, India will look to complete a 3-0 whitewash when they face Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
The series has marked a strong turnaround for the Men in Blue after disappointing T20I defeats against Ireland and England earlier this month, with Shreyas Iyer's side rediscovering its rhythm through dominant performances with both bat and ball.
India's batting unit has clicked at the right time. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma starred in the second T20I, while Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and young Vaibhav Suryavanshi have all contributed significantly during the series. The bowling attack has been equally impressive, with Zimbabwe struggling to cope against India's pace and spin combination.
However, with the series already in the bag, the visitors are expected to rotate their squad. Captain Iyer has hinted at possible changes, especially after fast bowler Prince Yadav sustained a hamstring injury in the previous match, potentially opening the door for fresh faces.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid a series whitewash in front of their home supporters. Led by Sikandar Raza, the hosts have shown flashes of promise but have failed to sustain partnerships or contain India's aggressive batting lineup.
Much will depend on experienced campaigners such as Raza, Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava to deliver match-winning performances. Zimbabwe's batting has lacked consistency across the first two matches, making a strong start in the powerplay crucial if they are to challenge the visitors.
The Harare Sports Club surface has generally favoured batters once they settle in, although the new ball has offered assistance to seamers. Another high-scoring contest could be on the cards if India bats first, while Zimbabwe will hope to exploit home conditions and salvage some pride.
With India chasing a clean sweep and Zimbabwe searching for a consolation victory, the final T20I promises an entertaining finish to the short bilateral series.
IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Today
Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected in Harare during the India vs Zimbabwe third T20I, with no significant threat of rain interrupting play. Temperatures are forecast to range between 20°C at the start and 15°C by the end of the match, while humidity will gradually increase through the evening. Light winds should ensure comfortable playing conditions, making weather unlikely to have any major impact on the series finale.
IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Match Prediction
According to Google's win probability, India are the favourites to win the third T20I, with a 91% chance of victory, while Zimbabwe have been given just a 9% chance, considering their performance in the last two games.
IND Vs ZIM T20I: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 16
India Won - 13
Zimbabwe Won - 3
India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani