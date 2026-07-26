India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Forecast Today, Match Prediction And Probable Playing XIs

IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Harare Hourly Weather Today

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected in Harare during the India vs Zimbabwe third T20I, with no significant threat of rain interrupting play. Temperatures are forecast to range between 20°C at the start and 15°C by the end of the match, while humidity will gradually increase through the evening. Light winds should ensure comfortable playing conditions, making weather unlikely to have any major impact on the series finale.